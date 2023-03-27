DECATUR — Young visitors to the Decatur Public Library are invited to an Easter egg hunt in the days leading up to the holiday.

Eggs will be hidden throughout the children's section from April 3-8. Children who find an egg can turn it in for a prize.

The library also is hosting Spring Story Times held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

For more information, go to decaturlibrary.org.