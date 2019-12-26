Exhibits and displays for Dec. 26-Jan. 1

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458.

Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664.

Bicentennial Art Center, Paris. Fabric Art Show by Roseann Moss will open to the public to Dec. 27.

Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St. (217) 428-0112.

Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Carol Kessler and Leta Burch artwork during Dec.

Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.

Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Leta Burch artwork for December.