Exhibits and displays for Dec. 12-18

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458.
Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664.
Bicentennial Art Center, Paris. Fabric Art Show by Roseann Moss will open to the public until Dec. 27.
Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Carol Kessler and Leta Burch artwork during Dec.
Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.
Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Leta Burch artwork for December.
Decatur Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (217) 424-2900. Upstairs Gallery: Artwork from Illinois Art Gallery Silent Auction Fundraiser . History room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. History Room: historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Beer Furniture, Building of Lake Decatur, Decatur Public Schools - Gone But Not Forgotten, Vintage Christmas and Kwanzaa.
Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery: artwork of Rae Nell Spencer; library: Bonnie’s Baskets; upper lobby: works of Jamie Rutherford; Beaux Arts Ballroom: artwork of Shelbyville School students; theme hall: Carol Kessler’s work.
Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Jessica Disbrow artwork.
Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment. Holiday Show and Sale until Dec. 17.
Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.
Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. Holiday gift shoppe until Dec. 28. Barn colony artists work until Jan. 27.
Perkinson Art Center, Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University), Decatur, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (217) 424-6318. Central Illinois art teachers display until Jan. 31.
Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (217) 423-4913. North gallery: Barn Colony Artists artwork; south gallery: David Castor’s photography for Dec.
Tarble Arts Center (Eastern Illinois University), Charleston, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (217) 581-2787. “We Are Almost There” by Rachel Monosov. Brainard Gallery: Protestor Banner Lending Library until Jan 5.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (217) 422-3300. Artwork of Barbara Dove for Dec.