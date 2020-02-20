Exhibits and displays for Feb. 20-26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.

Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Artwork of Marilyn Schull.

Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment. “Wild Card,” an exhibit highlighting works that do not fit into a theme, but are still important to the gallery. Artwork will include photography, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and printmaking until March 8.

Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.

Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. In Flux by Michelle Sendy for Feb.