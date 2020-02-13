Exhibits and displays for Feb. 13-19

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458. African Americans in theatre, opening 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664. Debra Joy Hart “Bringing Light to Sacred Shadows.”
Bicentennial Art Center, Paris.
Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St. (217) 428-0112. Classic and contemporary landscapes in a variety of mediums in the exhibit “Midwest Reflections.”
Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Jessica Disbrow artwork through March.
Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.
Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jeannie Rhodes artwork.
Decatur Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (217) 424-2900. Upstairs Gallery: Mike Delaney’s watercolor artwork. History room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. History Room: historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Downtown Plat Map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Black History Month and Visiting Presidents.
Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.
Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Artwork of Marilyn Schull.
Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment. “Wild Card,” an exhibit highlighting works that do not fit into a theme, but are still important to the gallery. Artwork will include photography, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and printmaking until March 8. Open reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.
Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. In Flux by Michelle Sendy for Feb. First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Perkinson Art Center, Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University), Decatur, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (217) 424-6318. Lineage by Simon Leavin apprentices until March 20.
Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (217) 423-4913. North gallery: Decatur Camera Club photography; south gallery: Melody Arnold photographs. Exhibits through Feb.
Tarble Arts Center (Eastern Illinois University), Charleston, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (217) 581-2787. Brendan Fernandes “Inaction” and Conversation 1 until March 8.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (217) 422-3300. Pam Marty artwork.