Exhibits and displays for Jan. 23-29

  • African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458.

  • Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664.   Farm kids with artwork by children of resident artists.

  • Bicentennial Art Center, Paris.

  • Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St. (217) 428-0112. 

  • Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Jessica Disbrow artwork.

  • Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.

  • Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.  Jeannie Rhodes artwork.

  • Decatur Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (217) 424-2900. Upstairs Gallery: Leta Burch artwork. History room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. History Room: historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Beer Furniture, building of Lake Decatur, downtown plat map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Kwanzaa.

  • Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.

  • Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Artwork of area art teachers.   

  • Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment.   

  • Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.

  • Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. Barn colony artists work until Jan. 27. Young artists showcase for fifth to eighth graders from Jan. 7-30.

  • Perkinson Art Center, Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University), Decatur, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (217) 424-6318. Central Illinois art teachers display until Jan. 31. Reception 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

  • Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (217) 423-4913. North gallery: Decatur Camera Club photography; south gallery: Melody Arnold photographs. Exhibits will be displayed until end of Feb.

  • Tarble Arts Center (Eastern Illinois University), Charleston, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (217) 581-2787. Spring exhibits will begin Jan. 18.

  • Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (217) 422-3300. Barbara Dove artwork.

