Exhibits and displays for Jan. 23-29

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458.

Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664. Farm kids with artwork by children of resident artists.

Bicentennial Art Center, Paris.

Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St. (217) 428-0112.

Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Jessica Disbrow artwork.

Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.

Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jeannie Rhodes artwork.

Decatur Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (217) 424-2900. Upstairs Gallery: Leta Burch artwork. History room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. History Room: historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Beer Furniture, building of Lake Decatur, downtown plat map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Kwanzaa.

Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.

Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Artwork of area art teachers.

Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment.

Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.

Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. Barn colony artists work until Jan. 27. Young artists showcase for fifth to eighth graders from Jan. 7-30.

Perkinson Art Center, Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University), Decatur, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (217) 424-6318. Central Illinois art teachers display until Jan. 31. Reception 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (217) 423-4913. North gallery: Decatur Camera Club photography; south gallery: Melody Arnold photographs. Exhibits will be displayed until end of Feb.

Tarble Arts Center (Eastern Illinois University), Charleston, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (217) 581-2787. Spring exhibits will begin Jan. 18.