Exhibits and displays for March 12-18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.

Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Photography of Jim Hill.

Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment. “Wild Card,” an exhibit highlighting works that do not fit into a theme, but are still important to the gallery. Artwork will include photography, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and printmaking until March 8. The Logan County Artists will feature local student artists beginning March 12 to April 5.

Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.

Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. Anne Lloyd gallery: Barbara Houseworth: A Retrospective throughout March. Third floor: Diana Garcia’s fantasy-themed art.