Exhibits and displays for March 12-18

African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society, Decatur. 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $.50-$2, members free. (217) 429-7458.
Art Farm, Decatur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 330-9664. Mixed media exhibit by Pam Larrick “For the Love of Creation."
Bicentennial Art Center, Paris.
Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St. (217) 428-0112. Artwork of a Millikin University Senior BFA student.
Central Illinois Title Co., 145 S. Decatur. (217) 422-1719. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Jessica Disbrow artwork through March.
Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, Decatur. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Ages 13 and older, $9; ages 3-12, $3. (217) 791-5793.
Decatur Airport Gallery, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Annette Russo artwork.
Decatur Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (217) 424-2900. Upstairs Gallery: Marilyn Shull’s artwork through March. History room 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. History Room: historical pictures and memorabilia on local subjects, including Downtown Plat Map 1940, Goodman Municipal Band, Decatur Public Schools, Black History Month and Visiting Presidents..
Flourishes Gallery and Studios, downtown Shelbyville. (217) 827-5690. Hours by appointment. Gallery and and upper lobby: Barn Colony Artists exhibit; Library: Susie Holland photos; Theme Hall: Carol Kessler works; ballroom: Shelbyville school student creations. Exhibits through April 11.
Gallery 510, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. (217) 422-1509. Photography of Jim Hill.
Lincoln Art Institute, Lincoln. (217) 651-8355. Hours by appointment. “Wild Card,” an exhibit highlighting works that do not fit into a theme, but are still important to the gallery. Artwork will include photography, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and printmaking until March 8. The Logan County Artists will feature local student artists beginning March 12 to April 5.
Macon County History Museum and Prairie Village, Decatur. 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Adults, $2; ages 12 and younger, $1. Children free with paid adults (per child) on Wednesday. (217) 422-4919. Local sports teams and professional sports locals.
Madden Arts Center, Decatur, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (217) 423-3189. Anne Lloyd gallery: Barbara Houseworth: A Retrospective throughout March. Third floor: Diana Garcia’s fantasy-themed art.
Perkinson Art Center, Kirkland Fine Arts Center (Millikin University), Decatur, noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (217) 424-6318. Lineage by Simon Leavin apprentices until March 20.
Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (217) 423-4913. North gallery: will display the oil acrylic artwork of Katherine Unruh; south gallery: Nature photography by Melody Arnold. Both exhibits will be on display until the end of April.
Tarble Arts Center (Eastern Illinois University), Charleston, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (217) 581-2787. Brendan Fernandes “Inaction” and Conversation 1 until March 8. The Brainard Gallery will feature Patricia Belleville, Brad Olson, Debbie Nivens and Casey Wilen until March 27.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (217) 422-3300. Pam Marty artwork.