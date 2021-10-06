Find your fear at one of Central Illinois' haunted houses 👻

Corn stalk mazes, twisted clowns and leering zombies await Central Illinois’ bravest as the season of haunted houses returns.

Both family-friendly and far-too-frightening Halloween attractions take up residence across the region this month, with scares ranging from immersive asylum-style haunts to dark trails through the woods, from escape rooms to bumpy hayrack rides.

Here are some of the haunts serving up screams throughout October ...

Note: Face masks are required for indoor attractions and some outdoor attractions.

LaSalle County

Insanity Haunted House

Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru

Weekends — times vary

7-10 p.m. Oct. 8-9

7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31

7-11 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30

Kids Matinee 4-6 p.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31

Blackout 7-10 p.m. Nov. 6

Tickets $15 GA, $25 VIP, $7 matinee

Age 12 & up recommended

McLean County

Downs Haunted House

107 E. Franklin St., Downs

Fridays & Saturdays — 7-11 p.m.

Tickets online $12 (end 10:45 each night)

Ages 5 and up

Rules: symptoms screened prior to entry

Haunted Trail

Normal City Hall Annex, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., Normal

Not So Scary: Oct. 21-23 — 6:30-9 p.m.

Scary: Oct. 29-30 — 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets $3

Ages 13 and up for scary nights

Rules: no pets, bikes or skates

Mindtrap Haunted Attraction

Urban Warfare Paintball, 10424 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington

Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 31 — 6-10 p.m.

Zombie Paintball $20; Haunted Maze $15; Rapid Escape Room $5

Tazewell County

Spook Hollow

613 Lasalle Blvd. Marquette Heights

Fridays & Saturdays starting Oct. 15 — 6:30-11 p.m.

Tickets: $30 GA, $45 speed pass

Ages 13 and up recommended

Main Street Manor

208 W. Main Street, South Pekin

Fridays & Saturdays — 7 p.m. until the last person is through

Tickets $10

Mason County

Blood Moon Manor

310 S. Broadway St., Forest City

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 starting at 7 p.m.

Rules: no sandals or heels

DeWitt County

Farmer City Haunted Forest

South Park, Farmer City

Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 22

Fridays 6-11 p.m., Saturdays 3-11 p.m.

Free admission

All ages

Terror on Washington Street

513 E. Washington St., Clinton

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:13-11 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 31 — 7:13-9 p.m.

Friendly Ghost Tours Oct. 16 & 23 — 5:13-6 p.m.

Tickets $15 GA, $5 Friendly Ghost Tour

Ages 10 and up

Champaign County

Baldwin Asylum Haunted Attraction

Taylor Studios, 2040 Lon Drive, Rantoul

Weekends and Oct. 28

Fridays 7-11 p.m., Saturdays 7 to midnight, Sundays and Oct. 28 7-10 p.m.

Tickets $20 online by timeslot or cash only at the door

Ages 13 and up

Rules: temperature/symptoms screened prior to entry

Necrosis Haunted House

1315 Enterprise Drive, Rantoul

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 GA, $35 VIP; online or cash only at the door

Piatt County

Nightmare at Fox Hill: Asylum

Nick’s Park, 209 N. Hamilton St., Monticello

Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 7-10 p.m.

Oct. 31 trick-or-treat 5-8 p.m., Blackout 8-10 p.m.

Tickets $10

Macon County

Black Bart’s Pumpkin Patch

9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg

Monday - Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christian County

Dacey’s Hollow Haunted Trail

Rhodes France Scout Reservation, 815 N 500 East Road, Pana

Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 6:30-11 p.m.

Tickets $10

Haunted Woods of Creek Hill

3078 N 1550 East Road, Mt. Auburn

Saturdays & Oct. 23 and 29 — 7-11 p.m.

Tickets $8 GA, $13 fast pass

Effingham County

Night Terrors of Effingham

Village Square Mall, 2019 S. Banker St., Effingham

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Kids Haunt 3-5 p.m. Oct. 17

Tickets $15 GA, $17 VIP online & $20 VIP at the door; $8 Kids Haunt

Coles County

Haunted Hike: Creepy Carnival

Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 DeWitt Ave. East., Mattoon

Oct. 22-23 — 5-8:30 p.m.

Tickets $10 ages 12 and up; $8 ages 3-11

