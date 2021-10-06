Find your fear at one of Central Illinois' haunted houses 👻

Corn stalk mazes, twisted clowns and leering zombies await Central Illinois’ bravest as the season of haunted houses returns.
Both family-friendly and far-too-frightening Halloween attractions take up residence across the region this month, with scares ranging from immersive asylum-style haunts to dark trails through the woods, from escape rooms to bumpy hayrack rides.
Here are some of the haunts serving up screams throughout October ...
Note: Face masks are required for indoor attractions and some outdoor attractions.
LaSalle County
Insanity Haunted House
Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru
Weekends — times vary
7-10 p.m. Oct. 8-9
7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31
7-11 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30
Kids Matinee 4-6 p.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31
Blackout 7-10 p.m. Nov. 6
Tickets $15 GA, $25 VIP, $7 matinee
Age 12 & up recommended
McLean County
Downs Haunted House
107 E. Franklin St., Downs
Fridays & Saturdays — 7-11 p.m.
Tickets online $12 (end 10:45 each night)
Ages 5 and up
Rules: symptoms screened prior to entry
Haunted Trail
Normal City Hall Annex, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., Normal
Not So Scary: Oct. 21-23 — 6:30-9 p.m.
Scary: Oct. 29-30 — 6:30-9 p.m.
Tickets $3
Ages 13 and up for scary nights
Rules: no pets, bikes or skates
Mindtrap Haunted Attraction
Urban Warfare Paintball, 10424 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington
Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 31 — 6-10 p.m.
Zombie Paintball $20; Haunted Maze $15; Rapid Escape Room $5
Tazewell County
Spook Hollow
613 Lasalle Blvd. Marquette Heights
Fridays & Saturdays starting Oct. 15 — 6:30-11 p.m.
Tickets: $30 GA, $45 speed pass
Ages 13 and up recommended
Main Street Manor
208 W. Main Street, South Pekin
Fridays & Saturdays — 7 p.m. until the last person is through
Tickets $10
Mason County
Blood Moon Manor
310 S. Broadway St., Forest City
Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Tickets $20 starting at 7 p.m.
Rules: no sandals or heels
DeWitt County
Farmer City Haunted Forest
South Park, Farmer City
Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 22
Fridays 6-11 p.m., Saturdays 3-11 p.m.
Free admission
All ages
Terror on Washington Street
513 E. Washington St., Clinton
Fridays & Saturdays — 7:13-11 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 31 — 7:13-9 p.m.
Friendly Ghost Tours Oct. 16 & 23 — 5:13-6 p.m.
Tickets $15 GA, $5 Friendly Ghost Tour
Ages 10 and up
Champaign County
Baldwin Asylum Haunted Attraction
Taylor Studios, 2040 Lon Drive, Rantoul
Weekends and Oct. 28
Fridays 7-11 p.m., Saturdays 7 to midnight, Sundays and Oct. 28 7-10 p.m.
Tickets $20 online by timeslot or cash only at the door
Ages 13 and up
Rules: temperature/symptoms screened prior to entry
Necrosis Haunted House
1315 Enterprise Drive, Rantoul
Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Tickets $20 GA, $35 VIP; online or cash only at the door
Piatt County
Nightmare at Fox Hill: Asylum
Nick’s Park, 209 N. Hamilton St., Monticello
Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 7-10 p.m.
Oct. 31 trick-or-treat 5-8 p.m., Blackout 8-10 p.m.
Tickets $10
Macon County
Black Bart’s Pumpkin Patch
9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg
Monday - Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christian County
Dacey’s Hollow Haunted Trail
Rhodes France Scout Reservation, 815 N 500 East Road, Pana
Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 6:30-11 p.m.
Tickets $10
Haunted Woods of Creek Hill
3078 N 1550 East Road, Mt. Auburn
Saturdays & Oct. 23 and 29 — 7-11 p.m.
Tickets $8 GA, $13 fast pass
Effingham County
Night Terrors of Effingham
Village Square Mall, 2019 S. Banker St., Effingham
Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Kids Haunt 3-5 p.m. Oct. 17
Tickets $15 GA, $17 VIP online & $20 VIP at the door; $8 Kids Haunt
Coles County
Haunted Hike: Creepy Carnival
Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 DeWitt Ave. East., Mattoon
Oct. 22-23 — 5-8:30 p.m.
Tickets $10 ages 12 and up; $8 ages 3-11
