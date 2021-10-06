 Skip to main content
HALLOWEEN 2021
HAUNTED HAPPENINGS

Find your fear at one of Central Illinois' haunted houses 👻

DOMINANT

A temple of doom, complete with a mourning witch, greets visitors in the haunted house in Downs. 

Corn stalk mazes, twisted clowns and leering zombies await Central Illinois’ bravest as the season of haunted houses returns.

Both family-friendly and far-too-frightening Halloween attractions take up residence across the region this month, with scares ranging from immersive asylum-style haunts to dark trails through the woods, from escape rooms to bumpy hayrack rides.

Here are some of the haunts serving up screams throughout October ... 

Downs Haunted House

if you are really scared of clowns, you might think twice about visiting the haunted house in Downs. 

Note: Face masks are required for indoor attractions and some outdoor attractions. 

LaSalle County

Insanity Haunted House

Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru

Weekends — times vary

7-10 p.m. Oct. 8-9

7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31

7-11 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30

Kids Matinee 4-6 p.m. Oct. 17, 24, 31

Blackout 7-10 p.m. Nov. 6

Tickets $15 GA, $25 VIP, $7 matinee

Age 12 & up recommended

insanityhh.com

McLean County

Downs Haunted House

107 E. Franklin St., Downs

Fridays & Saturdays — 7-11 p.m.

Tickets online $12 (end 10:45 each night)

Ages 5 and up

Rules: symptoms screened prior to entry

downshauntedhouse.org

SECONDARY

Janice Hoover of Bloomington will give you a tour of a nice, quiet graveyard in the backyard of the haunted house in Downs.

Haunted Trail

Normal City Hall Annex, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., Normal

Not So Scary: Oct. 21-23 — 6:30-9 p.m.

Scary: Oct. 29-30 — 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets $3

Ages 13 and up for scary nights

Rules: no pets, bikes or skates

normalparks.org/hauntedtrail

Mindtrap Haunted Attraction

Urban Warfare Paintball, 10424 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington

Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 31 — 6-10 p.m.

Zombie Paintball $20; Haunted Maze $15; Rapid Escape Room $5

facebook.com/mindtraphaunt

Tazewell County

Spook Hollow

613 Lasalle Blvd. Marquette Heights

Fridays & Saturdays starting Oct. 15 — 6:30-11 p.m.

Tickets: $30 GA, $45 speed pass

Ages 13 and up recommended

spook-hollow.com

Main Street Manor

208 W. Main Street, South Pekin

Fridays & Saturdays — 7 p.m. until the last person is through

Tickets $10

facebook.com/mainstreetmanorhauntedattraction

Mason County

Blood Moon Manor

310 S. Broadway St., Forest City

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 starting at 7 p.m.

Rules: no sandals or heels

bloodmoonmanorhaunt.com

DeWitt County

Farmer City Haunted Forest

South Park, Farmer City

Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 22

Fridays 6-11 p.m., Saturdays 3-11 p.m.

Free admission

All ages

facebook.com/FarmerCityHauntedForest

Terror on Washington Street

513 E. Washington St., Clinton

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:13-11 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 31 — 7:13-9 p.m.

Friendly Ghost Tours Oct. 16 & 23 — 5:13-6 p.m.

Tickets $15 GA, $5 Friendly Ghost Tour

Ages 10 and up

clintonhauntedhouse.com

Champaign County

Baldwin Asylum Haunted Attraction

Taylor Studios, 2040 Lon Drive, Rantoul

Weekends and Oct. 28

Fridays 7-11 p.m., Saturdays 7 to midnight, Sundays and Oct. 28 7-10 p.m.

Tickets $20 online by timeslot or cash only at the door

Ages 13 and up

Rules: temperature/symptoms screened prior to entry

slayervilleproductions.com

Necrosis Haunted House

1315 Enterprise Drive, Rantoul

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets $20 GA, $35 VIP; online or cash only at the door

217fear.com

Piatt County

Nightmare at Fox Hill: Asylum

Nick’s Park, 209 N. Hamilton St., Monticello

Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 7-10 p.m.

Oct. 31 trick-or-treat 5-8 p.m., Blackout 8-10 p.m.

Tickets $10

facebook.com/nightmareatfoxhill

Macon County

Black Bart’s Pumpkin Patch

9381 W. Wise Road, Warrensburg

Monday - Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

blackbartspumpkinpatch.com

Christian County

Dacey’s Hollow Haunted Trail

Rhodes France Scout Reservation, 815 N 500 East Road, Pana

Oct. 22-23, 29-30 — 6:30-11 p.m.

Tickets $10

dacey-s-hollow.webnode.com

Haunted Woods of Creek Hill

3078 N 1550 East Road, Mt. Auburn

Saturdays & Oct. 23 and 29 — 7-11 p.m.

Tickets $8 GA, $13 fast pass

hauntedwoodsofcreekhill.com

Effingham County

Night Terrors of Effingham

Village Square Mall, 2019 S. Banker St., Effingham

Fridays & Saturdays — 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Kids Haunt 3-5 p.m. Oct. 17

Tickets $15 GA, $17 VIP online & $20 VIP at the door; $8 Kids Haunt

nightterrorsofeffingham.com

Coles County

Haunted Hike: Creepy Carnival

Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 DeWitt Ave. East., Mattoon

Oct. 22-23 — 5-8:30 p.m.

Tickets $10 ages 12 and up; $8 ages 3-11

dhnature.org/hauntedhike

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Did we miss one?

Email Kelsey Watznauer at kelsey.watznauer@lee.net to have your spooky season attraction added to the growing list on our website. 

