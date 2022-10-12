 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

First Harvest Festival planned at Macon County Fairgrounds

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Fairgrounds will see some life again this fall with the first Harvest Festival.

The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Autumn activities include carnival rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides, children’s activities and food vendors. Each night the grandstand will have a showing of a Halloween movie.

The admission price, $10 for adults and $5 for children, will allow guests to participate in several of the activities, such as the corn maze, hayride and movie.

People are also reading…

According to Evan Hall, president of the Macon County Fair, the event is a fundraiser for the summer fair.

101322-dec-loc-harvestfestival_01.JPG

Bianner Gonzalez and Jonathan Patzán, of A&A Amusements, set up a carnival ride on Tuesday for the Harvest Festival at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur. The event will include rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides, children’s activities and food vendors from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re always trying to improve our fair and the grounds themselves,” he said.

The corn maze was planted in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds and will be prepared when the corn is ready for harvesting, shortly before the festival. The hayrides will travel through various fair buildings.

“It’s a fall theme,” Hall said. “Just sticking to our ag roots.”

101322-dec-loc-harvestfestival_02.JPG

Jonathan Patzán, Eleuterio Miranda and Bianner Gonzalez, of A&A Amusements, set up a carnival ride on Tuesday for the Harvest Festival at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur. The event will include rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides, children’s activities and food vendors from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The current board has been working to update the neglected fairgrounds through various other fundraisers. “But we have a long way to go,” Hall said.

The board and the public have voiced their desires to use the fairgrounds more often. Some buildings have possibilities for rental space. However, the board wants to host their own events as well.

The Harvest Festival is a first for the Macon County Fair board.

“The money that we make here goes back into supporting our infrastructure projects,” Hall said. “And also it will help us try to add new exhibits and new things to the fair in June each year.”

Garden Club of Decatur hosts Tablescapes event ahead of the holidays

According to Hall, the Harvest Festival is meant to bring the community together. “And we’re giving something back,” he said.

After the pandemic limited social events during the past three years, the fair board found few opportunities for fall and Halloween festivities throughout the community. “So we thought, let’s capitalize on that,” Hall said.

101322-dec-loc-harvestfestival_03.JPG

Jose Manuel and David Sanchez, of A&A Amusements, set up a carnival ride on Tuesday for the Harvest Festival at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur. The event will include rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides, children’s activities and food vendors from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Macon County FFA members will be assisting throughout the festival. “We want to support them any way we can,” Hall said.

The Harvest Festival is the fairground board’s inaugural event.

“So we’re not sure how many to expect,” Hall said. “We certainly hope this is something that we can come back and do every single year.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco recalls nearly losing her leg after a horseback riding accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News