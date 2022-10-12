First Harvest Festival planned at Macon County Fairgrounds

DECATUR — The Macon County Fairgrounds will see some life again this fall with the first Harvest Festival.

The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Autumn activities include carnival rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides, children’s activities and food vendors. Each night the grandstand will have a showing of a Halloween movie.

The admission price, $10 for adults and $5 for children, will allow guests to participate in several of the activities, such as the corn maze, hayride and movie.

According to Evan Hall, president of the Macon County Fair, the event is a fundraiser for the summer fair.

“We’re always trying to improve our fair and the grounds themselves,” he said.

The corn maze was planted in the northeast corner of the fairgrounds and will be prepared when the corn is ready for harvesting, shortly before the festival. The hayrides will travel through various fair buildings.

“It’s a fall theme,” Hall said. “Just sticking to our ag roots.”

The current board has been working to update the neglected fairgrounds through various other fundraisers. “But we have a long way to go,” Hall said.

The board and the public have voiced their desires to use the fairgrounds more often. Some buildings have possibilities for rental space. However, the board wants to host their own events as well.

The Harvest Festival is a first for the Macon County Fair board.

“The money that we make here goes back into supporting our infrastructure projects,” Hall said. “And also it will help us try to add new exhibits and new things to the fair in June each year.”

According to Hall, the Harvest Festival is meant to bring the community together. “And we’re giving something back,” he said.

After the pandemic limited social events during the past three years, the fair board found few opportunities for fall and Halloween festivities throughout the community. “So we thought, let’s capitalize on that,” Hall said.

Macon County FFA members will be assisting throughout the festival. “We want to support them any way we can,” Hall said.

The Harvest Festival is the fairground board’s inaugural event.

“So we’re not sure how many to expect,” Hall said. “We certainly hope this is something that we can come back and do every single year.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Harvest Festival WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 16. 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 WHERE: Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur TICKETS: $10 for adults and $5 for children; available at the event or on the Macon County Fair website ON THE WEB: www.maconcountyfair.com