DECATUR — A Hippity Hop and Pancake Breakfast hosted by Fleet Feet will be held Saturday, April 8, to benefit the Avon Theater.

The 1-3 mile run or walk event begins at 8 a.m. at 1090 W. Wood St., Decatur. Pancakes will be served after contestants complete the course. All participants will earn an Easter egg stuffed with candy and/or goodies.

Raffle tickets will be sold and may be used to bid on large giveaway eggs including a swag package and gift cards.

All proceeds will be donated to the Avon Theater to help with its restoration and to purchase new theater seats.

For more information go to fleetfeetdecaturil.com.

