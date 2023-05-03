FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth has invited the public to its first Forsyth First Friday event from 4 to 8 p.m. May 5, at 500 W. Weaver Road, in the tennis court parking lots.
More than 40 vendors will be in attendance, along with food merchants and live music featuring Ashley Riley from 5 to 7 p.m.
The First Friday events will continue each month on the first Fridays through October.
Crafts, produce and other vendors will be part of the event. The dinners will support the local FFA.
For more information, visit the Forsyth Facebook page.
