Forsyth to celebrate with tree lighting ceremony

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth will kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 501 Forsyth Parkway, near the baseball fields.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, along with carriage rides, hot chocolate, S'mores, family crafts and story time at the Forsyth Library.
The official tree lighting is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with other activities throughout the evening.
PHOTOS: Downtown Decatur's Christmas Walk
Christmas Walk 1 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 2 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 3 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 4 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 5 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 6 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 7 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 8 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 9 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 10 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 11 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 12 12.04.19.JPG
Christmas Walk 13 12.04.19.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR