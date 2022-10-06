 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forsyth to host Farmers' Market

  • 0

FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park.

Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event.

Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various products including food, crafts and produce.

Parking will be available in the far south lot by the concession stand or the north lot by school fields.

For more information, visit the Forsyth Facebook page.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Frasier’ sequel officially a go at Paramount+

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News