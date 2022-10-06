Forsyth to host Farmers' Market

FORSYTH — The Village of Forsyth will host its first Farmers' Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the large pavilion in Forsyth Park.

Maroa-Forsyth FFA members will be selling pork chop lunches during the event.

Approximately 15 vendors will be on hand, featuring various products including food, crafts and produce.

Parking will be available in the far south lot by the concession stand or the north lot by school fields.

For more information, visit the Forsyth Facebook page.