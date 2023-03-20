DECATUR — The Macon County Fair Association is hosting a night of dinner, dancing and prizes on Saturday, March 25.

The Feelin' Lucky Cash Bash begins at 7 p.m. in the Pride of the Prairie Building on the fairground, 700 N. Westlawn, Decatur.

Tickets are $100 and include admittance for two people. The cost includes a catered dinner, music by Wreckless Whiskey Unplugged, free beer from 7 to 10 p.m. and a chance to win up to $5,000. There will be a cash bar.

This fundraiser will help the fair board improve the grounds, buildings and events.

For more information go to maconcountyfair.com.

