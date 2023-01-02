 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Getting ready for a Night to Shine

  • 0
010323-dec-loc-dresses_01.JPG

Annie Ledwig, 33, models a dress she is considering for the Night to Shine prom at Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur. MRI is accepting donations of formal attire for the Feb. 10 event.

DECATUR — Picking out an outfit for that special occasion can be a thrill for almost anyone.

For her upcoming prom, Annie Ledwig, 33, recently found a blue dress with sequins and sparkles. “And I’m going to make my hair look cute,” she said.

010323-dec-loc-dresses_02.JPG

Alexis Boyd, coordinator of public relations and development, helps Annie Ledwig pick out a dress to be worn at the Night to Shine prom. MRI has a room with donated dresses, suites and accessories for its clients to choose from. More donations are being sought.

Ledwig found her dress in a special room at Macon Resources Inc. dedicated to housing formal attire. But she’s not the only one looking for something stunning to wear.

That’s why MRI staff is requesting donations of prom dresses and suits for their clients to wear at the Night to Shine prom, scheduled for Feb. 10 at GT Church.

People are also reading…

Santa Barbee brings blessings to Decatur family

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a prom experience created to honor adults with special needs with an evening of dancing, dinner and royal treatment.

The MRI room is slowly filling up with donated dresses, suits and accessories, where the prom attendees will be allowed to pick from the donated items.

010323-dec-loc-dresses_03.JPG

Annie Ledwig checks out a dress with executive director Amy Bliefnick before the Night to Shine prom at Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur on Thursday. MRI is accepting donations of formal attire for the Feb. 10 event.

Amy Bliefnick, executive director for MRI, has been looking for dresses, too. “Plus sizes are always welcomed, or mother-of-the-bride dresses, prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses,” she said. “And men’s suits and pants, ties, shirts, any of that we’ll gladly take.”

The MRI staff enjoy the shopping experience as well. “It’s so much fun to see them being able to search through the opportunities that there are,” Bliefnick said.

010323-dec-loc-dresses_04.JPG

Annie Ledwig, 33, picks out a dress for the Night to Shine prom at Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur on Thursday. MRI is accepting donations of formal attire for the Feb. 10 event.

MRI is also working with Eisenhower High School staff and students through the Princess Project, a similar mission of utilizing donated prom dresses and accessories. “They’re going to let us have some of their dresses that they’re not using now,” Bliefnick said. “When we are done, we will give them dresses back for them to use for their project.”

For the attendees who choose to give their dresses and suits back, MRI will clean the clothing and return the outfits to the projects. “If they want to trade them in and get a new one, they can definitely do that,” Bliefnick said. “Or they can keep and get a new one this year.”

As the MRI prom closet fills up, the staff will create a boutique for the prom attendees.

“We can make it a complete experience, as part of actually picking out a prom dress, like everyone does,” Bliefnick said.

The boutique will be available throughout January for the prom participants.

010323-dec-loc-dresses_05.JPG

Alexis Boyd, coordinator of public relations and development, helps Annie Ledwig pick out a dress for the Night to Shine prom at Macon Resources Inc. in Decatur on Thursday. MRI is accepting donations of formal attire for the Feb. 10 event.

“We're working on getting that set up still,” said Alexis Boyd, MRI coordinator of public relations and development. “We’re getting it filled up with shoes, jewelry, dresses and the works.”

Legwig said she enjoyed looking for the dress, but looks forward to the dance. “To get dressed up for prom and everything,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Celebrities set to wed in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News