Getting ready for a Night to Shine

DECATUR — Picking out an outfit for that special occasion can be a thrill for almost anyone.

For her upcoming prom, Annie Ledwig, 33, recently found a blue dress with sequins and sparkles. “And I’m going to make my hair look cute,” she said.

Ledwig found her dress in a special room at Macon Resources Inc. dedicated to housing formal attire. But she’s not the only one looking for something stunning to wear.

That’s why MRI staff is requesting donations of prom dresses and suits for their clients to wear at the Night to Shine prom, scheduled for Feb. 10 at GT Church.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a prom experience created to honor adults with special needs with an evening of dancing, dinner and royal treatment.

The MRI room is slowly filling up with donated dresses, suits and accessories, where the prom attendees will be allowed to pick from the donated items.

Amy Bliefnick, executive director for MRI, has been looking for dresses, too. “Plus sizes are always welcomed, or mother-of-the-bride dresses, prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses,” she said. “And men’s suits and pants, ties, shirts, any of that we’ll gladly take.”

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

The MRI staff enjoy the shopping experience as well. “It’s so much fun to see them being able to search through the opportunities that there are,” Bliefnick said.

MRI is also working with Eisenhower High School staff and students through the Princess Project, a similar mission of utilizing donated prom dresses and accessories. “They’re going to let us have some of their dresses that they’re not using now,” Bliefnick said. “When we are done, we will give them dresses back for them to use for their project.”

DONATIONS To donate a formal dress, suit or accessories, drop off the items at Macon Resources Inc. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 2121 Hubbard Ave., Decatur. For more information, call 217-875-8880.

For the attendees who choose to give their dresses and suits back, MRI will clean the clothing and return the outfits to the projects. “If they want to trade them in and get a new one, they can definitely do that,” Bliefnick said. “Or they can keep and get a new one this year.”

As the MRI prom closet fills up, the staff will create a boutique for the prom attendees.

“We can make it a complete experience, as part of actually picking out a prom dress, like everyone does,” Bliefnick said.

The boutique will be available throughout January for the prom participants.

“We're working on getting that set up still,” said Alexis Boyd, MRI coordinator of public relations and development. “We’re getting it filled up with shoes, jewelry, dresses and the works.”

Legwig said she enjoyed looking for the dress, but looks forward to the dance. “To get dressed up for prom and everything,” she said.

PHOTOS: Night to Shine in Decatur 1 Night to Shine 83 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 1 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 2 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 3 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 4 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 5 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 6 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 7 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 8 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 9 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 10 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 11 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 12 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 13 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 14 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 15 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 16 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 17 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 18 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 19 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 20 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 21 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 22 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 23 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 24 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 25 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 26 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 27 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 28 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 29 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 30 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 31 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 32 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 33 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 34 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 35 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 36 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 37 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 38 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 39 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 40 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 41 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 42 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 43 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 44 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 45 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 46 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 47 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 48 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 49 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 50 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 51 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 52 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 53 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 54 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 55 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 56 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 57 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 58 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 59 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 60 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 61 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 62 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 63 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 64 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 65 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 66 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 67 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 68 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 69 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 70 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 71 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 72 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 73 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 74 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 75 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 76 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 77 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 78 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 79 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 80 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 81 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 82 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 84 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 85 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 86 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 87 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 88 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 89 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 90 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 91 02.07.20.JPG Night to Shine 92 02.07.20.JPG