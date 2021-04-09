Grammy-winning artist Mýa added to Ginuwine concert at The Devon in August

Ginuwine is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. He began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s. Signing to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s, Ginuwine has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Chingy is an American hip-hop recording artist, record producer and actor. He grew up in St. Louis and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace record label.