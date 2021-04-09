Grammy-winning artist Mýa added to Ginuwine concert at The Devon in August

Grammy Award-winning artist Mýa has been added to soul artist Ginuwine's headlining show at the The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Mýa's date in Decatur was first announced in January with rapper Chingy as a special guest.
“We are thrilled to add Mýa to the lineup of this show. It is something we’ve been working to get done since 2020 and are beyond excited to see her join these other talented artists on our stage,” said Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon.
Mýa is a hip hop artist with more than two decades experience in the music industry.
Some of her singles include “It’s All About Me,” “Movin' On,” “My First Night With You,” “My Love is Like ... Wo,” and “Case of the Ex.” In 2001, she collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, P!nk and Missy Elliot on a remake of LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade”, which is featured in the film "Moulin Rouge” and for which she received a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals.
Ginuwine is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. He began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s. Signing to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s, Ginuwine has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Chingy is an American hip-hop recording artist, record producer and actor. He grew up in St. Louis and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace record label.
Tickets are on sale now at devonamphitheater.com, by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911 or in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave.
Previously purchased tickets for the Ginuwine concert will include Mýa.
Tickets range from $22 to $45. Reserved parking will be $5 plus fees.