3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Happy New Year (at noon at the Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur)

DECATUR — The community can celebrate the introduction of 2020 with music, confetti and other activities, all before nap time.
Children and their families are invited to the Happy Noon Year celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. At noon, party-goers will count down into the new year, provided they can count backwards.
Registration for the event is encouraged. Call, register online or visit the museum to sign up.
The festivities resemble the end-of-the-year parties many of the grownups attend in the evening, complete with a ball — or balloons — drop.
“It is a great event for the family without having to stay up until midnight,” said Abby Koester, assistant director for the museum. “Everyone has a good time.”
Happy Noon Year is one of just a few local events designed around families and New Year’s Eve. Other festivities include roller skating at Krazy Skate on Greenswitch Road, ice skating at the Decatur Civic Center, and a New Year’s Eve 5K in the afternoon at the Decatur Family YMCA.
Young children, up to age 11, can play throughout the Children’s Museum, take part in a craft and enjoy dancing and music with DJ Tat.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s kids’ dance music,” Koester said. “Music to get them excited, since Tat is a very energetic character.”
For more than 20 years the children’s museum has hosted the family event. In the past, children celebrated with face painting, made a variety of party hats and even danced on bubble wrap.
“During the event, the children can make crowns or play in the museum,” Koester said. “That is the most fun, just watching them get excited.”
The number of attendees has doubled since the first party. The museum added the Hall of Heroes in 2018, giving the staff more space to entertain families.
Although the activities have changed as the years passed, one of the main features remains the same. As the clock strikes noon, approximately 1,000 balloons mixed with confetti drop from the second story ceiling. The staff will divide the balloons among three locations throughout the museum.
“There is a lot of popping,” Koester said. “So the kids with sensitivity issues may have a problem.”
Kids celebrate Happy Noon Year 2018
Chandler_Savannah 12.31.18.jpg
Holden_Rachel 12.31.18.jpg
Oropeza_Mia Sophie 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 1 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 2 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 3 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 4 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 5 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 6 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 7 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 8 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 9 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 10 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 11 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 12 12.31.18.jpg
Happy Noon Year 13 12.31.18.jpg
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR