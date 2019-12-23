3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Happy New Year (at noon at the Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur)

Young children, up to age 11, can play throughout the Children’s Museum, take part in a craft and enjoy dancing and music with DJ Tat.

“It’s kids’ dance music,” Koester said. “Music to get them excited, since Tat is a very energetic character.”

For more than 20 years the children’s museum has hosted the family event. In the past, children celebrated with face painting, made a variety of party hats and even danced on bubble wrap.

“During the event, the children can make crowns or play in the museum,” Koester said. “That is the most fun, just watching them get excited.”

The number of attendees has doubled since the first party. The museum added the Hall of Heroes in 2018, giving the staff more space to entertain families.

Although the activities have changed as the years passed, one of the main features remains the same. As the clock strikes noon, approximately 1,000 balloons mixed with confetti drop from the second story ceiling. The staff will divide the balloons among three locations throughout the museum.