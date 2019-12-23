You are the owner of this article.
3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Happy New Year (at noon at the Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur)
3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Happy New Year (at noon at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur)

HAPPY NOON YEAR! (copy)

Attendees including Savannah Chandler, 7, middle, celebrate at the stroke of noon as balloons are released for Happy Noon Year 2019 at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The event caters to those who are less likely to stay up to celebrate on New Year’s Eve night. 

 JIM BOWLING PHOTO, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The community can celebrate the introduction of 2020 with music, confetti and other activities, all before nap time.

Children and their families are invited to the Happy Noon Year celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. At noon, party-goers will count down into the new year, provided they can count backwards.

Registration for the event is encouraged. Call, register online or visit the museum to sign up.

The festivities resemble the end-of-the-year parties many of the grownups attend in the evening, complete with a ball — or balloons — drop.

“It is a great event for the family without having to stay up until midnight,” said Abby Koester, assistant director for the museum. “Everyone has a good time.”

Happy Noon Year is one of just a few local events designed around families and New Year’s Eve. Other festivities include roller skating at Krazy Skate on Greenswitch Road, ice skating at the Decatur Civic Center, and a New Year’s Eve 5K in the afternoon at the Decatur Family YMCA.

Young children, up to age 11, can play throughout the Children’s Museum, take part in a craft and enjoy dancing and music with DJ Tat.

“It’s kids’ dance music,” Koester said. “Music to get them excited, since Tat is a very energetic character.”

For more than 20 years the children’s museum has hosted the family event. In the past, children celebrated with face painting, made a variety of party hats and even danced on bubble wrap.

“During the event, the children can make crowns or play in the museum,” Koester said. “That is the most fun, just watching them get excited.”

The number of attendees has doubled since the first party. The museum added the Hall of Heroes in 2018, giving the staff more space to entertain families.

Although the activities have changed as the years passed, one of the main features remains the same. As the clock strikes noon, approximately 1,000 balloons mixed with confetti drop from the second story ceiling. The staff will divide the balloons among three locations throughout the museum.

“There is a lot of popping,” Koester said. “So the kids with sensitivity issues may have a problem.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If You Go

WHAT: “Happy Noon Year”

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur

COST: Members $2; Non-members $10

ON THE WEB: www.childrensmuseumofil.com

BY PHONE: (217) 423-5437

