Haunted Decatur tour kicks off in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Haunted Decatur Tours are back for the season.

The tours begin at 8 p.m. Saturdays through October, starting on Oct. 3.

They will depart from the Decatur Civic Center's south parking lot, 411 E. William St. Another tour will be Friday, Oct. 30.

Ticket prices are $32 for the Haunted History Tour.

The bus tour travels throughout the city highlighting local haunted spots. Murder, scandal and history are part of the three-hour tour.

To comply with social distancing, the tour will have limited seating. Registration for a tour can be found at haunteddecatur.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0