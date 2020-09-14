 Skip to main content
Haunted Decatur tour kicks off in October
Haunted Decatur tour kicks off in October

Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur (copy)

Greenwood Cemetery has earned a reputation for being one of the most haunted sites in the Midwest.

 Herald & Review File Photo

DECATUR — Haunted Decatur Tours are back for the season.

The tours begin at 8 p.m. Saturdays through October, starting on Oct. 3.

They will depart from the Decatur Civic Center's south parking lot, 411 E. William St. Another tour will be Friday, Oct. 30. 

Ticket prices are $32 for the Haunted History Tour.

The bus tour travels throughout the city highlighting local haunted spots. Murder, scandal and history are part of the three-hour tour.

To comply with social distancing, the tour will have limited seating. Registration for a tour can be found at haunteddecatur.com.

