DECATUR — Masonic Temple Haunted Tours are planned 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23 at 224 W. William St.

Cost for a basic tour is $5 per person. A 10-person deluxe tour is $20 per person. Cash admission at the door.

All proceeds will go towards the restoration of the historic temple.

Contact decatrumasonictemple@gmail.com for more information.

