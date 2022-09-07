 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hello, autumn! What's in store for Macon County events this fall

  • 0

Fall is upon us, and that means lots of activities across the Macon County area. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.

Did we miss any? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net or lynda.margerum@lee.net so we can add it to our list.

SEPTEMBER 

Sept. 7

Dove Children's Clothing Room; 1-3:30 p.m., Central Christian Church and Preschool, 650 W. William St., Decatur.

Terrific Toddlers; 3 p.m., 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Sept. 8

Farmers Market; 8 a.m., 201 N. State St., Monticello. 

Remnants; 4:30-6 p.m., Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur; Casey Wilen Exhibition.

Folk Art Flowers on Wood; 6-8 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Diamonds & Desserts; 6-8 p.m., Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Sept. 9

City-wide Rummage Sales; through Sept. 10, Arthur.

Broom Corn Festival; through Sept. 11, downtown Arcola. 

Broom Corn Festival

The National Broom Sweeping Contest, shown in this file photo, is one of the popular features of the annual Arcola Broom Corn Festival.

Fall Festival; through Sept. 10, 104 S. Washington St., Mt. Pulaski.

Dirtworx Mountain Bike Fest; through Sept. 11, Lake Shelbyville. 

Live Public Auction; 5:30 p.m., Farm & Home Store Products - AMZ Products & More, 340 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur.

Full Moon Meditation; 6-7:30 p.m., Float Decatur, 997 W. South Side Drive, Decatur.

Summer's End Concert; 6-9 p.m., Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Dru Hill with special guest Twista; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E, Cantrell St., Decatur.

Stone & Snow with Chicago Farmer; 11 p.m., 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Sept. 10

State Golf Tournament; through Sept. 11, Decatur

Mum Fest; through Sept. 11, Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More, 16727 400 N, Clinton.

Family Fun 5K Color Run; 9-11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

1 Year Anniversary Celebration; 1 p.m., Bobbie Lane's BBQ, 101 S. Main St., Decatur. 

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Brews, Blues & BBQ; 3-6 p.m., Bargenta, 117 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Decatur zoo earns five-year accreditation

Zooriffic Evening; 4 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 Cantrell St., Decatur.

Donkey Days; 4-7 p.m., Nick's Park, E. Livingston St., Monticello. 

Lot Night/Cruise In; 4-9 p.m., Best Buy, 1450 Koester Road, Forsyth.

Zoorific; 5-10 p.m., Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

The Pork Tornadoes; 7 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2886 E. Cantrell St., Decatur. 

Jim Hollis; 7 p.m., Golden Gox Brewing, Decatur.

Full Moon Hike; 8 p.m., Sand Creek Conservation Area, 4314 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur. 

Lou DiBello; 8-11 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb; 9 a.m., Hampton Inn, 4855 Evergreen Court, Decatur.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11; Decatur Transfer House, Central Park, Decatur.

Grandparents Day; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, Decatur.

Mercy Mumfest; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur. 

Grandparents Day; 1-4 p.m., Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Acoustic Music Jam; 2-4 p.m. and Oct. 9, Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Brandon Santini; 3 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Music at the Homestead; 3-5 p.m., James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St., Decatur. 

Sept. 12

Decatur Public Library South Side Garden Tour; 5:30-7 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Moonlight Yoga; 8-9 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 13

Richland Farmers Market; 3 p.m., Richland Community College, Decatur.

Filling the House in Praying for Healing; 6-8 p.m., Decatur House of Prayer, 1920 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. 

Sept. 14

Visit the Sites Volunteer Tour; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur. 

Ice House Women's Only Re-Fresh Seminar; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dr. Juanita Morris, 1210 S. Jasper St., Decatur.

Sept. 15

City-wide Rummage Sales 2022; 12 p.m., through Sept. 17, Assumption.

Mini Golf; Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, Decatur.

Trivia; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Community Fall Rummage and Garage Sales; through Sept. 17, 400 W. Main St., Mt. Zion.

Sept. 16

Micah Walk; 7-10 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Disney's Beauty and The Beast; through Sept. 18, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Boo_Zoo 13 10.08.20.JPG

Elizabeth Van Ert, education and volunteer coordinator, gets decorations ready for the 2020 "Boo at the Zoo" at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur. 

Arts in Central Park; through Sept. 18, Central Park, downtown Decatur.

Rock U Live on Stage; 7:30 p.m., Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur. 

Sept. 17

Fall Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cedar Lake Gardens & Gifts, 3231 E. Mound Road, Decatur.

Railroad Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monticello Railway Museum, 992 Iron Horse Place, Monticello.

Justin Pippin

Monticello Railway Museum volunteer Justin Pippin dressed for the role of railroad conductor from head to toe.

Prairie 5K Walk and Health Fair; 10 a.m., HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Sand Creek Trail Run; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sand Creek Conservation Area, S. Franklin St., Decatur. 

Decatur Pride Fest Celebration; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Shoreline Classic; noon, Decatur.

Benefit for Mandi Langston; 3-8 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur. 

Macon Speedway - Kerbystrong Night; 4 p.m., Macon Speedway, 205 N. Miles St., Macon.

Boys & Girls Club of Decatur 50th Anniversary Gala; 5:30-11 p.m., Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur. 

Farm to Fund; 6:30-10 p.m., Merchant St., downtown Decatur. 

Free Movie Night - Encanto; at dusk, Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur. 

Totally Unforgettable Toad Races; 8 p.m., 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Jimi Hendrix Tribute Night; 10 p.m., Donnie's Homespun Pizza, 126 S. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Sept. 18

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

3rd annual Coven Shoot; 1-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Concerts & Cocktails - War Road Gypsy; 2 p.m., LaTeaDa, 1100 S. Madison St., Clinton.

Preschool Peepers: Furry Friends; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Say Uncle's Debut; 4 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur. 

Sept. 20

Richland Farmers Market; 3-6:30 p.m., Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur.

Tuesday Garden Market; 9-11 a.m., Regenerative Life Farm, 2248 Co Highway 3, Findlay.

Sept. 21

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Sept. 22

Lyric Under the Stars; 6 p.m. through Sept. 24, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

City-wide Rummage Sales; through Sept. 24, Moweaqua. 

Witches Night Out; 4-7 p.m., Cedar Lake Gardens & Gifts, 3231 E. Mound Road, Decatur.

"Fall in Love"; 6 p.m., Canvas & Corks, 208 S. Market St., Monticello.

WDRC Decatur Catholic Radio "Annual Night at the Movies"; 6:30-8:15 p.m., Avon Theatre, 426 N. Water St., Decatur.

Sept. 23

The Tangents return; 7 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Sept. 24

9th annual Swifty Swine 5K; 8-10 a.m., Weldon Springs State Park, 4734 Weldon Springs Road, Clinton.

Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

092721-blm-loc-1applenpork

Nathan Lippert, left, stirs a large kettle of ham and beans during the 2021 Apple ‘n Pork Festival in Clinton.

Operation Obstacle 2022; 10 a.m., Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park, Decatur.

GDX Plays Apple 'n Pork; 10 a.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

2 Year Anniversary Celebration; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Plume, 5025 S. Business Route 51, Decatur.

Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Home Game; 11 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur. 

Frank Stella Inspired Relief Sculptures; 1-3 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Oktoberfest; 1-10 p.m., Door 4 Brewing Co., 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur.

Canoe Big Creek; noon-4 p.m., Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave., Decatur. 

Harvest Gathering; noon-5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 N. 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.

IL02 Macon County Fairgrounds; 5 p.m., 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur.

Legacy Five; 6 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 2650 Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Captain Greech 7 The Shrimp Back Shooters; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 25

Prairie Pedal; 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Rock Springs Conservation Area

Two cyclists head toward Fairview Park on the paved bicycle trail at Rock Springs Conservation Area in this 2021 file photo. The trail between Rock Springs and the park is about 2¼ miles long.

Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration Event; noon-4 p.m., Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

092721-blm-loc-1applenpork

Nathan Lippert, left, stirs a large kettle of ham and beans during the 2021 Apple ‘n Pork Festival in Clinton.

Jeremiah Johnson; 3 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

James Millikin Homestead Open House; 2-4 p.m., 125 S. Pine St., Decatur. 

Sept. 26

Feed My Starving Children Decatur Community MobilePack; 9-11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

Monday Night Hatha; 6-7:15 p.m., Yoga Home Studio & Ayurveda Centre, 2828 N. Main St., Decatur.

Sept. 27

Richland Farmers Market; 3-6:30 p.m., Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur.

Just The Girls: A shopping event; 5-8 p.m., The Perfect Pair, 266 N., IL-121, Warrensburg.

Sept. 28

Fill the House in prayer for families and marriages; 6-8 a.m., Decatur House of Prayer, 1920 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Terrific Toddlers; 3 p.m., 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Sept. 29

Trivia; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur. 

Stereo Typical!; 7-9 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Zach Williams; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 30

Data Science Classroom Training; 4 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Local by the Lake; 5:30-8 p.m., Beach House, 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive, 1001 S. Lakefront Road, Decatur.

John Drake returns; 7 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing Decatur.

$5 Night with Wedding Banned; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Shoreline Classic; 11 p.m., 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur.

OCTOBER 

Oct. 1

Tablescapes; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

Pick Your Own Pumpkins; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More, 16727 400 N., Clinton.

Red Tail Run; 12 p.m., Red Tail Run Golf Course, 520 W. Grove Road, Decatur.

Jeep Meet & Greet; 3 p.m, Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Fall Sunset Dinner Train; 4-6 p.m., Monticello Railway Museum Wabash Depot, 200 E. Livingston St., Monticello.

2022 Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance 3rd Annual Banquet; 4-10 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1132 IL-32, Sullivan.

Jonny Vodka; 6 p.m., Full House Craft Beer & Gaming Lounge, 103 W. Main St., Maroa. 

AOHS Bomberfest 2022; 6 p.m., Bargenta, 117 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Halloween small tattoo sales; 7 p.m., 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Taste of History; 10 p.m., 412 E. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 2

Shoreline Classic; 8-10 a.m., Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur.

Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 3-4, Oct. 8-9, Passion Community Church, 4425 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.

Oct. 5

Decatur Underground Theater and Nelson's Catering Fundraiser; 4-7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Oct. 6

Flaming Fall Trees - Acrylic on Canvas; 6-8 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Oct. 7

The NATU Band; 5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville. 

Homecoming Celebration Weekend; through Oct. 9, Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 8

Allerton Family Campout; through Oct. 9, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello. 

Finders Harvest Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West, Decatur.

Second Saturday Book Sale; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Devon on Tap Decatur Craft Beer & Music Festival ; 12-4 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2886 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Lady Luck; 2 p.m. Rocco's 1933 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Pantry Day!; 3:30-5 p.m., 1645 S. 44th St., Decatur.

Halloween Glow Golf; 7-10 p.m., The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

Oct. 9

Acoustic Music Jam; 2-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Susan Williams; 3-6 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 10

Campus Visit Day; 8 a.m., Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 13

"Smiling Jacks"; 6 p.m., Canvas & Corks, 208 S. Market St., Monticello.

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Oct. 14

Harvest Festival; through Oct. 16, Macon County Fair & Event Facilities, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 15

We Are Messengers; 6 p.m., Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

Great Gatsby Gala; 6 p.m. Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion.

Friendly Ghost Tour; 10-11 p.m., 513 E. Washington St., Clinton.

Oct. 17

BOO at the Zoo; 5:30-8 p.m., through Oct. 18; Oct. 24-25, 19-20 and 26-27, Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Boo_Zoo 13 10.08.20.JPG

Elizabeth Van Ert, education and volunteer coordinator, gets decorations ready for the 2020 "Boo at the Zoo" at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur. 

Oct. 19

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Oct. 20

Reno Collier; through Oct. 24, 106 S. Charter St., Monticello.

Dinner with the Chillers; 6-8 p.m., The Crowbar, 1964 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Oct. 21

School's Out Day Camp: Black Barts Pumpkin Patch; 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur.

Oct. 22

Halloween Mystic & Holistic Trunk Sale; 9 a.m., Decatur Body Art, 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Fall Harvest Festival; 1-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Festival 1

In this 2019 file photo, 5-year-old Nora Damery reacts to her victory in a pumpkin-rolling contest, one of the attractions of the annual Fall Harvest Festival. Winners got to keep their gourds. 

Michael Charles; 6 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville. 

Halloween Trivia Night; 6 p.m. Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

Halloween on the Levee Trail; 7-9 p.m., 802 Allerton Road, Monticello.

Oct. 23

Fall in Paradise 2022 Cruise; trough Oct. 29, Elite Dream Travel, 5130 Hickory Point Frontage Road Suite 101, Decatur.

Something Rotten; 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Oct. 25

Halloween Party Class!; 5:30 p.m., Decatur Body Art, 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat; 6 p.m., GT Church, Decatur.

Oct. 27

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Oct. 29

BlackHill; 1-4 p.m., Cypress Grove Farm Store, 1414 N. 2400 East Road, Assumption.

Haunted Halloween Ball; 6-9 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 E. Road, Shelbyville. 

HOWL-O-WEEN; 7-10 p.m., The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

Literary Night Out; through Oct. 30, 412 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 30

Fall Festival; 10 a.m., GT Church, Decatur.

Oct. 31

Halloween Party; 11 p.m., 1158 N. Calhoun St., Decatur.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2

Karaoke; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 4

Harlem Hayfield, Modern Drugs and Marble Teeth; 7:30 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Nov. 10

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 11

DUT Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; through Nov. 20, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Nov. 12

50 Six Feet & Friends; 7 p.m., Crowbar, Decatur.

Nov. 16

Karaoke; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 19

Harvest Wreath Craft; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Nov. 20

Preschool Peepers: Fall Color; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Nov. 23

School's Out Day Camp: Rock Wall and Bounce House; 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur.

