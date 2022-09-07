Hello, autumn! What's in store for Macon County events this fall

Fall is upon us, and that means lots of activities across the Macon County area. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.

Did we miss any? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net or lynda.margerum@lee.net so we can add it to our list.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 7

Dove Children's Clothing Room; 1-3:30 p.m., Central Christian Church and Preschool, 650 W. William St., Decatur.

Terrific Toddlers; 3 p.m., 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Sept. 8

Farmers Market; 8 a.m., 201 N. State St., Monticello.

Remnants; 4:30-6 p.m., Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur; Casey Wilen Exhibition.

Folk Art Flowers on Wood; 6-8 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Diamonds & Desserts; 6-8 p.m., Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Sept. 9

City-wide Rummage Sales; through Sept. 10, Arthur.

Broom Corn Festival; through Sept. 11, downtown Arcola.

Fall Festival; through Sept. 10, 104 S. Washington St., Mt. Pulaski.

Dirtworx Mountain Bike Fest; through Sept. 11, Lake Shelbyville.

Live Public Auction; 5:30 p.m., Farm & Home Store Products - AMZ Products & More, 340 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur.

Full Moon Meditation; 6-7:30 p.m., Float Decatur, 997 W. South Side Drive, Decatur.

Summer's End Concert; 6-9 p.m., Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Dru Hill with special guest Twista; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E, Cantrell St., Decatur.

Stone & Snow with Chicago Farmer; 11 p.m., 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Sept. 10

State Golf Tournament; through Sept. 11, Decatur

Mum Fest; through Sept. 11, Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More, 16727 400 N, Clinton.

Family Fun 5K Color Run; 9-11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

1 Year Anniversary Celebration; 1 p.m., Bobbie Lane's BBQ, 101 S. Main St., Decatur.

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Brews, Blues & BBQ; 3-6 p.m., Bargenta, 117 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Zooriffic Evening; 4 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 Cantrell St., Decatur.

Donkey Days; 4-7 p.m., Nick's Park, E. Livingston St., Monticello.

Lot Night/Cruise In; 4-9 p.m., Best Buy, 1450 Koester Road, Forsyth.

Zoorific; 5-10 p.m., Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

The Pork Tornadoes; 7 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2886 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Jim Hollis; 7 p.m., Golden Gox Brewing, Decatur.

Full Moon Hike; 8 p.m., Sand Creek Conservation Area, 4314 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur.

Lou DiBello; 8-11 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb; 9 a.m., Hampton Inn, 4855 Evergreen Court, Decatur.

Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11; Decatur Transfer House, Central Park, Decatur.

Grandparents Day; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, Decatur.

Mercy Mumfest; 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur.

Grandparents Day; 1-4 p.m., Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Acoustic Music Jam; 2-4 p.m. and Oct. 9, Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Brandon Santini; 3 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Music at the Homestead; 3-5 p.m., James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St., Decatur.

Sept. 12

Decatur Public Library South Side Garden Tour; 5:30-7 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Moonlight Yoga; 8-9 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 13

Richland Farmers Market; 3 p.m., Richland Community College, Decatur.

Filling the House in Praying for Healing; 6-8 p.m., Decatur House of Prayer, 1920 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Sept. 14

Visit the Sites Volunteer Tour; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Ice House Women's Only Re-Fresh Seminar; 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dr. Juanita Morris, 1210 S. Jasper St., Decatur.

Sept. 15

City-wide Rummage Sales 2022; 12 p.m., through Sept. 17, Assumption.

Mini Golf; Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Road, Decatur.

Trivia; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Community Fall Rummage and Garage Sales; through Sept. 17, 400 W. Main St., Mt. Zion.

Sept. 16

Micah Walk; 7-10 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Disney's Beauty and The Beast; through Sept. 18, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Arts in Central Park; through Sept. 18, Central Park, downtown Decatur.

Rock U Live on Stage; 7:30 p.m., Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

Sept. 17

Fall Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cedar Lake Gardens & Gifts, 3231 E. Mound Road, Decatur.

Railroad Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monticello Railway Museum, 992 Iron Horse Place, Monticello.

Prairie 5K Walk and Health Fair; 10 a.m., HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Sand Creek Trail Run; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sand Creek Conservation Area, S. Franklin St., Decatur.

Decatur Pride Fest Celebration; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Shoreline Classic; noon, Decatur.

Benefit for Mandi Langston; 3-8 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Macon Speedway - Kerbystrong Night; 4 p.m., Macon Speedway, 205 N. Miles St., Macon.

Boys & Girls Club of Decatur 50th Anniversary Gala; 5:30-11 p.m., Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Farm to Fund; 6:30-10 p.m., Merchant St., downtown Decatur.

Free Movie Night - Encanto; at dusk, Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Totally Unforgettable Toad Races; 8 p.m., 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Jimi Hendrix Tribute Night; 10 p.m., Donnie's Homespun Pizza, 126 S. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Sept. 18

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

3rd annual Coven Shoot; 1-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Concerts & Cocktails - War Road Gypsy; 2 p.m., LaTeaDa, 1100 S. Madison St., Clinton.

Preschool Peepers: Furry Friends; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Say Uncle's Debut; 4 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Sept. 20

Richland Farmers Market; 3-6:30 p.m., Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur.

Tuesday Garden Market; 9-11 a.m., Regenerative Life Farm, 2248 Co Highway 3, Findlay.

Sept. 21

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Sept. 22

Lyric Under the Stars; 6 p.m. through Sept. 24, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

City-wide Rummage Sales; through Sept. 24, Moweaqua.

Witches Night Out; 4-7 p.m., Cedar Lake Gardens & Gifts, 3231 E. Mound Road, Decatur.

"Fall in Love"; 6 p.m., Canvas & Corks, 208 S. Market St., Monticello.

WDRC Decatur Catholic Radio "Annual Night at the Movies"; 6:30-8:15 p.m., Avon Theatre, 426 N. Water St., Decatur.

Sept. 23

The Tangents return; 7 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Sept. 24

9th annual Swifty Swine 5K; 8-10 a.m., Weldon Springs State Park, 4734 Weldon Springs Road, Clinton.

Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

Operation Obstacle 2022; 10 a.m., Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park, Decatur.

GDX Plays Apple 'n Pork; 10 a.m., C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

2 Year Anniversary Celebration; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Plume, 5025 S. Business Route 51, Decatur.

Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Home Game; 11 a.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Frank Stella Inspired Relief Sculptures; 1-3 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Oktoberfest; 1-10 p.m., Door 4 Brewing Co., 1214 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur.

Canoe Big Creek; noon-4 p.m., Cannon Park, S. Baltimore Ave., Decatur.

Harvest Gathering; noon-5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 N. 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.

IL02 Macon County Fairgrounds; 5 p.m., 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur.

Legacy Five; 6 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 2650 Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Captain Greech 7 The Shrimp Back Shooters; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 25

Prairie Pedal; 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Hispanic Heritage Month Community Celebration Event; noon-4 p.m., Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Jeremiah Johnson; 3 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Open House; 1-4 p.m., Homestead Prairie Farm at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3900-3976 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

James Millikin Homestead Open House; 2-4 p.m., 125 S. Pine St., Decatur.

Sept. 26

Feed My Starving Children Decatur Community MobilePack; 9-11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

Monday Night Hatha; 6-7:15 p.m., Yoga Home Studio & Ayurveda Centre, 2828 N. Main St., Decatur.

Sept. 27

Richland Farmers Market; 3-6:30 p.m., Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur.

Just The Girls: A shopping event; 5-8 p.m., The Perfect Pair, 266 N., IL-121, Warrensburg.

Sept. 28

Fill the House in prayer for families and marriages; 6-8 a.m., Decatur House of Prayer, 1920 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur.

Terrific Toddlers; 3 p.m., 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton.

Sept. 29

Trivia; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Stereo Typical!; 7-9 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Zach Williams; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Sept. 30

Data Science Classroom Training; 4 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Local by the Lake; 5:30-8 p.m., Beach House, 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive, 1001 S. Lakefront Road, Decatur.

John Drake returns; 7 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing Decatur.

$5 Night with Wedding Banned; 7-10 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Shoreline Classic; 11 p.m., 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1

Tablescapes; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

Pick Your Own Pumpkins; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Triple M Farm: Mariah's Mums & More, 16727 400 N., Clinton.

Red Tail Run; 12 p.m., Red Tail Run Golf Course, 520 W. Grove Road, Decatur.

Jeep Meet & Greet; 3 p.m, Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Fall Sunset Dinner Train; 4-6 p.m., Monticello Railway Museum Wabash Depot, 200 E. Livingston St., Monticello.

2022 Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance 3rd Annual Banquet; 4-10 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1132 IL-32, Sullivan.

Jonny Vodka; 6 p.m., Full House Craft Beer & Gaming Lounge, 103 W. Main St., Maroa.

AOHS Bomberfest 2022; 6 p.m., Bargenta, 117 E. Elm St., Argenta.

Halloween small tattoo sales; 7 p.m., 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Taste of History; 10 p.m., 412 E. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 2

Shoreline Classic; 8-10 a.m., Nelson Park, 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur.

Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 3-4, Oct. 8-9, Passion Community Church, 4425 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.

Oct. 5

Decatur Underground Theater and Nelson's Catering Fundraiser; 4-7 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Oct. 6

Flaming Fall Trees - Acrylic on Canvas; 6-8 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Oct. 7

The NATU Band; 5 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.

Homecoming Celebration Weekend; through Oct. 9, Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 8

Allerton Family Campout; through Oct. 9, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Finders Harvest Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US 36 West, Decatur.

Second Saturday Book Sale; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Devon on Tap Decatur Craft Beer & Music Festival ; 12-4 p.m., Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2886 E. Cantrell St., Decatur.

Lady Luck; 2 p.m. Rocco's 1933 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Pantry Day!; 3:30-5 p.m., 1645 S. 44th St., Decatur.

Halloween Glow Golf; 7-10 p.m., The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

Oct. 9

Acoustic Music Jam; 2-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Susan Williams; 3-6 p.m., Pop's Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 10

Campus Visit Day; 8 a.m., Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur.

Oct. 13

"Smiling Jacks"; 6 p.m., Canvas & Corks, 208 S. Market St., Monticello.

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Oct. 14

Harvest Festival; through Oct. 16, Macon County Fair & Event Facilities, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 15

We Are Messengers; 6 p.m., Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

Great Gatsby Gala; 6 p.m. Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion.

Friendly Ghost Tour; 10-11 p.m., 513 E. Washington St., Clinton.

Oct. 17

BOO at the Zoo; 5:30-8 p.m., through Oct. 18; Oct. 24-25, 19-20 and 26-27, Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Oct. 19

Karaoke; 6-9 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing LLC, 2874 N. Dinneen St., Decatur.

Oct. 20

Reno Collier; through Oct. 24, 106 S. Charter St., Monticello.

Dinner with the Chillers; 6-8 p.m., The Crowbar, 1964 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

Oct. 21

School's Out Day Camp: Black Barts Pumpkin Patch; 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur.

Oct. 22

Halloween Mystic & Holistic Trunk Sale; 9 a.m., Decatur Body Art, 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Fall Harvest Festival; 1-4 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Michael Charles; 6 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville.

Halloween Trivia Night; 6 p.m. Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

Halloween on the Levee Trail; 7-9 p.m., 802 Allerton Road, Monticello.

Oct. 23

Fall in Paradise 2022 Cruise; trough Oct. 29, Elite Dream Travel, 5130 Hickory Point Frontage Road Suite 101, Decatur.

Something Rotten; 2 p.m., Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Oct. 25

Halloween Party Class!; 5:30 p.m., Decatur Body Art, 952 E. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat; 6 p.m., GT Church, Decatur.

Oct. 27

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Oct. 29

BlackHill; 1-4 p.m., Cypress Grove Farm Store, 1414 N. 2400 East Road, Assumption.

Haunted Halloween Ball; 6-9 p.m., Willow Ridge Winery, 1796 North 1475 E. Road, Shelbyville.

HOWL-O-WEEN; 7-10 p.m., The Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur.

Literary Night Out; through Oct. 30, 412 W. Prairie Ave., Decatur.

Oct. 30

Fall Festival; 10 a.m., GT Church, Decatur.

Oct. 31

Halloween Party; 11 p.m., 1158 N. Calhoun St., Decatur.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 2

Karaoke; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 4

Harlem Hayfield, Modern Drugs and Marble Teeth; 7:30 p.m., Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. #100, Decatur.

Nov. 10

Trivia; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 11

DUT Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; through Nov. 20, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Nov. 12

50 Six Feet & Friends; 7 p.m., Crowbar, Decatur.

Nov. 16

Karaoke; 6 p.m., Golden Fox Brewing, Decatur.

Nov. 19

Harvest Wreath Craft; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Nov. 20

Preschool Peepers: Fall Color; 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur.

Nov. 23

School's Out Day Camp: Rock Wall and Bounce House; 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., Decatur.