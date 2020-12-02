Homes and businesses asked to join Bright Bulbs contest

DECATUR — Macon County home and business owners are invited to enter the Bright Bulbs, an outdoor illumination contest, until midnight Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The event is sponsored by Brinkoetter Realtors and Neuhoff Media.

Contestants may enter the Bright Bulbs Contest by posting a picture to their own Facebook page, tagging Brinkoetter Realtors and including #BrightBulbs2020 in the post. They will have the opportunity to win a gift certificate from a local restaurant or retail business.

Brinkoetter Realtors will award five $50 gift cards from local businesses as well as a $250 Visa gift card to Macon County's winning outdoor display.

Winners will be announced throughout the contest at 7:45 am. on Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 during the WSOY’s Brian Byers Show/Brinkoetter Home Highlight.

