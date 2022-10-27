Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host barn raising event

ARTHUR —
Illinois Amish Heritage Center will host a barn raising event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus on Illinois Route 133, between Arcola and Arthur.
Tickets at the admission gate will be $10 per person or
online in advance.
An authentic German breakfast with pancakes, liverwurst, sausage and more will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.
The weekend will feature a traditional Amish barn raising as well as local Amish food, demonstrations, and craft vendors.
Demonstrations will include an apple cider press, buzz saw demonstrations, blacksmithing, glassblowing, rope making, shingle making and other activities.
For more information, call 217-254-4012 or visit the Illinois Amish Heritage Center website at
illinoisamish.org and on Facebook.
PHOTOS: Taking a look inside the Amish community in Ava
Jonathon Fence
Jonathon Mast is pictured on May 31 at his family's farm in Ava.
The Southern File Photo
Jason Mast Feet
Jason Mast June 3, 2019.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Mast Tomatoes
Reuben Mast, left, sorts tomatoes Aug. 7 with his son Jonathon on their produce farm in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Reuben Mast Phone
Reuben Mast takes a call Aug. 7 while he and his son Jonathon package tomatoes on their farm in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Amish Flowers
Flowers inside the Mast greenhouse June 25 in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
David Mast
David Mast grabs his lunchbox before heading off to his job off the farm June 30 in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Mast Laundry
Laundry on the line May 31 at the Mast home and farm in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Jason Mast
Jason Mast in the greenhouse at his family's farm June 30 in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Amish Chickens
A chicken coop at the mast farm August 7 in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Our favorite images of life in Southern Illinois from 2019
Brothers David Mast, left, and Jonathon Mast dig new potatoes May 31 at their family's farm in Ava. Isaac Smith spent days with the Amish Mast family, learning about their faith and their daily lives.
The Southern File Photo
Mast men
Reuben Mast, left, works with his children Jonathon, middle, and David June 30 on their farm in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Our favorite images of life in Southern Illinois from 2019
Reuben Mast, right, and his son Jason Mast greet a customer June 25 at their farm in Ava.
ISAAC SMITH,
The Southern
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!