Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host barn raising event

ARTHUR — Illinois Amish Heritage Center will host a barn raising event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus on Illinois Route 133, between Arcola and Arthur.

Tickets at the admission gate will be $10 per person or online in advance.

An authentic German breakfast with pancakes, liverwurst, sausage and more will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The weekend will feature a traditional Amish barn raising as well as local Amish food, demonstrations, and craft vendors.

Demonstrations will include an apple cider press, buzz saw demonstrations, blacksmithing, glassblowing, rope making, shingle making and other activities.

For more information, call 217-254-4012 or visit the Illinois Amish Heritage Center website at illinoisamish.org and on Facebook.