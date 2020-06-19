Juneteenth event scheduled for Saturday in Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Juneteenth celebration "Reclaiming Our Crowns" will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in Decatur's Central Park.

The event will have entertainment, food, music and an opportunity for voter registration.

Those attending are encourage to practice social distancing and wear masks. Lawn chairs are also suggested.

The event is sponsored by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, The INC Spot, and the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.

For more information, visit the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

