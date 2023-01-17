 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Square Theater to host a Casino Night

DECATUR — Lincoln Square Theater will host a Casino Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Set in the roaring 1920’s style, the event will have a casino setting and atmosphere which will include poker, craps, spin-to-win and Roulette tables with professional dealers.

Adults 21 years of age and older are invited. Reservations are recommended for this limited event. Tickets are $50 each and available at www.lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Lincoln Square Theater announces upcoming shows

For more information, contact 217-454-4583 or 217-433-7508.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

