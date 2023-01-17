Lincoln Square Theater to host a Casino Night

DECATUR — Lincoln Square Theater will host a Casino Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Set in the roaring 1920’s style, the event will have a casino setting and atmosphere which will include poker, craps, spin-to-win and Roulette tables with professional dealers.
Adults 21 years of age and older are invited. Reservations are recommended for this limited event. Tickets are $50 each and available at www.lincolnsquaretheater.com.
For more information, contact 217-454-4583 or 217-433-7508.
26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre
Bob Hope
Magician Harry Blackstone
John Philip Sousa
Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey
Al Jolson
Chico Marx
Lionel and Ethel Barrymore
Anna Pavlova
Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924)
Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler
Ernest Tubb
Steppenwolf with John Kay
John Hartford
Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Muddy Waters
B.B. King
Jackson Browne
Here Come The Mummies
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!