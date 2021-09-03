 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporter Sierra Henry gives a quick update on missing Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day, the latest in Central Illinois agriculture, Labor Day and more. 

Apprentices

Jonas Rodriguez, left, and Austin Matlock practice skills involved with the plumbing and pipe fitting trade at the Local 149 training center in Savoy, Ill.

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at Apple PodcastsSpotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

Community ‘heartbroken’ after Normal shooting that left 3 dead; Victims in Normal shooting identified.

Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day; New images of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day released; 

How local unions are working to fulfill local hiring needs and improve lives.

Between U.S. Bank and State Farm, the honeymoon hasn’t worn off.

Sarah Bush Lincoln announces Hospice House plans, campaign.

Central Illinois children’s hospitals urge precautions as need for care goes up.

Decatur Public Schools releases superintendent search survey. 

Illinois football recruit competes in ESPN game against controversial school.

Olympic athletes brings experience back to ISU basketball.

Illinois State football opens season against Butler.

Listen now: July & August 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Welcome to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News