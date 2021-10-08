Listen Now: Fright-tastic! Where are the best haunts in Central Illinois? 👻

It's spooky season once again and Lee Enterprises reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer are back with their Halloween favorites. Scary movies, chilling TV shows (watch at your own discretion), and more all featured in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short'.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

This new Hudson trucking program plays a key role in the region's economy.

Mural controversy raises new questions about disconnect in Normal.

Protesters criticize Town Council over removal of Jelani Day portrait.

Specialized COVID treatment is now available to high-risk patients in Central Illinois.

Tuscola High School makes a temporary switch to fully remote learning.

Mattoon High School class constructs home, resume at same time.

Former football player turned astronaut Mike Hopkins remains indebted to Illinois.

Coles County jury finds Adamson guilty of murder.

Herald & Review Reporters taste some of Decatur’s best tacos.

Find your fear at one of Central Illinois haunted houses 👻

