Listen now: Illinois EV tax credits and teachers file lawsuit over COVID mandates

Welcome back to another great episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. Today reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer talk about a lawsuit filed by McLean County teachers over school mandated COVID rules and new Illinois state tax credits for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Stories mentioned on this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

How McLean County could benefit from state electric vehicle legislation.

Children's Discovery Museum prepares for 'next generation of play.

Decatur City Council approves $465,183 more for watershed plan.

Death of Eastern Illinois University student prompts increase in counseling services.

McLean County health care providers, agencies prepare for kids vaccine rollout.

New playgrounds are coming for four Decatur schools.

Unit 5 teachers sue the district over COVID mandates.

Illinois public universities will now use the Common Application.

Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball falls to Eastern Illinois in exhibition.

Normal man sentenced to 50 years in prison for April killing.

4 Decatur residents were shot at a large house party, police say.

