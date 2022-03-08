Mount Zion Chamber to host Business Expo on Saturday

MOUNT ZION – The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Taste of Mount Zion will be Saturday, March 12, with a plethora of local businesses and food vendors.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free.
Businesses will showcase their services and share their expertise with attendees while Taste of Mount Zion food vendors will offer different bite-size meals and refreshments.
The Taste, which goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., costs $7 for five tickets. Food will be available from El Corral Mexican Restaurant, The Kitchen of Doris Yoder, Subway, Wildflour Artisan Bakery, Refreshment Services Pepsi and Del’s Popcorn of Mount Zion.
Other events and performances will include selfie-booth and workshops on the Mount Zion CEO course at Mount Zion High School and on being a homeowner, as well as live music by Pizzazz Band.
There will also be a scavenger hunt where guests have a chance to win a $250 cash prize.