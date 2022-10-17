Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education to host Dueling Pianos

DECATUR — The Mount Zion Foundation For Quality Education will host the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the New York Restaurant, 3645 E. Route 36, Decatur.

Tickets are $100 per couple. Sponsorships are also available in various price ranges.

The event will have food, a cash bar and silent auction, along with entertainment.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Mount Zion School District teachers' grant requests.

For more information and to order tickets, visit mtzion.ejoinme.org/2022.