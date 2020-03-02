New weekend festival coming to Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — A new two-day festival featuring musical acts, educational seminars and vendors is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer.

The event is called the N.E.W. (Nurturing Entrepreneurial Women) Roots Festival, according to a statement from the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. It is being sponsored by Illinois Agri-Women and the Illinois Department of Tourism.

The event is scheduled for June 27-28. Seminars will focus on helping entrepreneurs in all aspects of business, the bureau said. Attendees will be able to learn more about small agriculture businesses owned by women and buy their wares while enjoying music.

