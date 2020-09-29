Open auditions at Theatre 7 in Decatur

DECATUR - Theatre 7 will be holding open auditions, on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at T7's headquarters, 131 N. Water Street,

It is for an upcoming fundraiser dinner theatre production of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some."

Looking for three actors for the cast who will be required to play multiple characters. Auditions are open to men and women with no age limits.

Rehearsals will start on Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Production dates are December 10, 11 and 12.

Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed, during auditions and rehearsals.

For more information please call 217-362-2008, or www.theatre7.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0