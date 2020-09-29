 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open auditions at Theatre 7 in Decatur
0 comments

Open auditions at Theatre 7 in Decatur

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Theatre 7

The Theatre 7 office on Water Street is shown boarded up early Tuesday, painted with the messages "Decatur strong" and "love wins." 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR - Theatre 7 will be holding open auditions, on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at T7's headquarters, 131 N. Water Street,

It is for an upcoming fundraiser dinner theatre production of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told...And Then Some."

Looking for three actors for the cast who will be required to play multiple characters. Auditions are open to men and women with no age limits.

Rehearsals will start on Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Production dates are December 10, 11 and 12.

Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed, during auditions and rehearsals.

For more information please call 217-362-2008, or www.theatre7.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News