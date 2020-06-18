Pana Labor Day Parade canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PANA — The Pana Labor Day Parade Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 parade.

They instead will focus on creating a bigger parade for next year. The quality of a parade was a concern in light of the coronavirus pandemic during the past few months.

“It really came down to the quality of the product we could put on the street,” said Parade Committee Chairman John Downs. “And when we thought through the process, from bands, floats, Shrine units, we couldn’t see where a parade this year would measure up to past parades, so, it’s our decision to work on a bigger and better parade for 2021.”

The parade has been known for displays of seven and eight high school and junior high school bands in the parade.

“With questions on how school is going to open this fall and a lack of practice time for the bands, the committee is concerned with how many bands will attend,” Downs said. “Even if a band attends, they would probably be subject to higher transportation costs and we don’t want to burden school districts whose budgets are already impacted by reduced funds due to the pandemic.”