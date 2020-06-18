Pana Labor Day Parade canceled

PANA — The Pana Labor Day Parade Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 parade.
They instead will focus on creating a bigger parade for next year. The quality of a parade was a concern in light of the coronavirus pandemic during the past few months.
“It really came down to the quality of the product we could put on the street,” said Parade Committee Chairman John Downs. “And when we thought through the process, from bands, floats, Shrine units, we couldn’t see where a parade this year would measure up to past parades, so, it’s our decision to work on a bigger and better parade for 2021.”
The parade has been known for displays of seven and eight high school and junior high school bands in the parade.
“With questions on how school is going to open this fall and a lack of practice time for the bands, the committee is concerned with how many bands will attend,” Downs said. “Even if a band attends, they would probably be subject to higher transportation costs and we don’t want to burden school districts whose budgets are already impacted by reduced funds due to the pandemic.”
Other concerns included floats and the limited members for civic organizations and businesses, fewer visiting queens, health department's rules on candy being passed out, and the amount of people crowded along the downtown Pana route. In the past, crowd estimates were between 10,000 and 15,000 people.
Parade committee member John Metzger said a crowd could pose a chance of spreading the disease.
“At this time, it’s not worth the risk to anyone, not one single person,” he said.
PHOTOS: Decatur Labor Day 2019 parade and picnic
GALLERY-LaborDay-01-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-02-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-03-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-04-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-05-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-06-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-07-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-08-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-09-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-10-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-11-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-12-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-13-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-14-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-15-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-16-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-17-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-18-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-19-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-20-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-21-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-22-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-23-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-24-090319.JPG
GALLERY-LaborDay-25-090319.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!