PLAYING NOW: 'Blast from the Past,' Venice Baroque Orchestra, 147 Calboy, MC Chris, Ana Popovic, Ron White, Josh Turner, Joe Bonamassa, REO Speedwagon, Jo Dee Messina, Gabriel Iglesias

"Blast from the Past," featuring performances of soul songs from the 1960s and 1970s, will be presented on Saturday, March 7, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $12. Call (217) 520-9366 or (217) 972-5993.

The Venice Baroque Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets are $47, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.

Rapper 147 Calboy performs on Thursday, March 5, at at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $50. The Floozies play the venue Sunday, March 8. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $20 and $25. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.

MC Chris appears on Saturday, March 5, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Ana Popovic plays the venue on Thursday, March 12. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

