PLAYING NOW: 'Blast from the Past,' Venice Baroque Orchestra, 147 Calboy, MC Chris, Ana Popovic, Ron White, Josh Turner, Joe Bonamassa, REO Speedwagon, Jo Dee Messina, Gabriel Iglesias

"Blast from the Past," featuring performances of soul songs from the 1960s and 1970s, will be presented on Saturday, March 7, at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $12. Call (217) 520-9366 or (217) 972-5993.
The Venice Baroque Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets are $47, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
Rapper 147 Calboy performs on Thursday, March 5, at at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets are $45. VIP tickets are $50. The Floozies play the venue Sunday, March 8. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $20 and $25. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.
MC Chris appears on Saturday, March 5, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Ana Popovic plays the venue on Thursday, March 12. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Comedian Ron White appears at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield on Thursday, March 12. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $39 to $95. Country Josh Turner plays the venue on Friday, March 13. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert range in price from $38 to $85. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.
Joe Bonamassa plays the Peoria Civic Center on Thursday, March 5. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $72 to $152. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Led Zeppelin tribute act Get the Led Out performs at the Effingham Performance Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Tickets are $28. They play Peoria at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6. Tickets are $40.50 and $30.50. Tickets for both shows are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Country singer Jeannie Seely appears at the Effingham Performance Center on Saturday, March 7. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $35, $25 and $20. REO Speedwagon plays the venue at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March. 11. Tickets are $87, $77 and $72. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Jo Dee Messina performs on Thursday, March 5, at Champaign's Virginia Theatre. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range in price from $34.50 to $75. Tickets are available at the box office and at thevirginia.org.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour” lands at Champaign's State Farm Center on Wednesday, March 11. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $45 to $85. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.