PLAYING NOW: Buckcherry, Castle Theatre shows, Subtronics, Joshua Redman, Rachel Barton Pine, Boondocks Pub (copy)

Buckcherry plays the City Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 30. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25. Party Pit tickets (standing room in front of the stage) are $32. Tickets are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com

Bloomington’s Castle Theatre is active this week. On Thursday, Jan. 30, tribute band Red Not Chilli Peppers plays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Freddy Jones Band plays the venue on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Moody Good performs on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $15 and $18. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn play on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $37 and $40.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Subtronics plays Urbana’s Canopy Club on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Tickets for the 9 p.m. concert are $15 and $18, $21 the day of the show. A VIP package is available. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.