PLAYING NOW: Buckcherry, Castle Theatre shows, Subtronics, Joshua Redman, Rachel Barton Pine, Boondocks Pub (copy)

Buckcherry plays the City Center in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 30. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25. Party Pit tickets (standing room in front of the stage) are $32. Tickets are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com
Bloomington’s Castle Theatre is active this week. On Thursday, Jan. 30, tribute band Red Not Chilli Peppers plays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Freddy Jones Band plays the venue on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Moody Good performs on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $15 and $18. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn play on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $37 and $40.
Subtronics plays Urbana’s Canopy Club on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Tickets for the 9 p.m. concert are $15 and $18, $21 the day of the show. A VIP package is available. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.
Saxophone player Joshua Redman leads a quintet in performance on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $50, $45 for senior citizens, $15 for students and $10 for youth. Also Saturday, Feb. 1, violin player Rachel Barton Pine performs with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. are $40, $36 for senior citizens, $10 for students and youth. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
Mitchell Tenpenny plays Springfield's Boondocks Pub on Thursday, Jan. 30. Tickets are $20. Chris Knight performs on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20. Tickets are available at www.boondockspub.com.