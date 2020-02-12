PLAYING NOW: DaBaby, Castle shows, 'Waitress,' Stewart Huff, KISS, Restless Heart, Lil Tjay, Somi

Rapper DaBaby performs at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $45. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
The Lula Washington Dance Company, a modern dance troupe, appears at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45, $35 and $25. Student tickets are $10. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.
A traveling Broadway production of the musical “Waitress” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 14, at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $24 to $89. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960. The show has a pair of performances at the Peoria Civic Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $42 to $59. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Stewart Huff is the February entry in the LOL UIS Comedy Series. He performs at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $15, $20 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.
You have free articles remaining.
A live “Dancing with the Stars” show arrives at the Peoria Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 13. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance start at $41.50. VIP packages are available. KISS’ “End of the Road World Tour,” with opening act David Lee Roth, is at the venue on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. start at $66. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
“The Office! A Musical Parody” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 14, at Effingham Performance Center. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $42, $37 and $31. Restless Heart plays the venue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets are $44. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Lil Tjay performs on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $28. $32 the day of the show. VIP tickets are available. Nghtmre plays the venue at 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Tickets are $35. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.
Jazz singer Somi performs at Urbana's Krannert Center on Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $40, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Playwright, actor, and educator Anna Deavere Smith appears at the venue on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show $40, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
In shows this week at Bloomington’s Castle Theater: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes have an album release show on Friday, Feb. 14. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $17. Talib Kweli plays the venue on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $22. Martin Sexton appears at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $25. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.