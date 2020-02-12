PLAYING NOW: DaBaby, Castle shows, 'Waitress,' Stewart Huff, KISS, Restless Heart, Lil Tjay, Somi

Rapper DaBaby performs at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $45. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

The Lula Washington Dance Company, a modern dance troupe, appears at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45, $35 and $25. Student tickets are $10. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.

A traveling Broadway production of the musical “Waitress” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 14, at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $24 to $89. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960. The show has a pair of performances at the Peoria Civic Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $42 to $59. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.