PLAYING NOW: Lindsey Stirling, Chris Janson, Five Finger Death Punch, Larry the Cable Guy, Martina McBride, Puddles Pity Party, 'A Magical Cirque Christmas'

The Peoria Civic Center features a trio of shows this weekend. Violinist-dancer Lindsey Stirling presents her “Warmer In The Winter Christmas Tour 2019” on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for that 7:30 p.m. show range in price from $46 to $86. Country singer Chris Janson plays the venue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets range in price from $25 to $61. On Sunday, Dec. 8, Five Finger Death Punch plays at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $26 to $89.

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy makes a swing through Central Illinois this week. He starts at the Peoria Civic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets range in price from $18 to $56. He goes down the road on Thursday, Dec. 5, for a 7:30 p.m. performance at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tickets range in price from $39 to $129 and are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960. He finishes the trek with a visit to the Effingham Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 7. An early show is already sold out. Tickets for a 10 p.m. performance are $59, $69 and $79. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.