PLAYING NOW: Lindsey Stirling, Chris Janson, Five Finger Death Punch, Larry the Cable Guy, Martina McBride, Puddles Pity Party, 'A Magical Cirque Christmas'

The Peoria Civic Center features a trio of shows this weekend. Violinist-dancer Lindsey Stirling presents her “Warmer In The Winter Christmas Tour 2019” on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for that 7:30 p.m. show range in price from $46 to $86. Country singer Chris Janson plays the venue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets range in price from $25 to $61. On Sunday, Dec. 8, Five Finger Death Punch plays at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $26 to $89.
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy makes a swing through Central Illinois this week. He starts at the Peoria Civic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets range in price from $18 to $56. He goes down the road on Thursday, Dec. 5, for a 7:30 p.m. performance at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tickets range in price from $39 to $129 and are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960. He finishes the trek with a visit to the Effingham Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 7. An early show is already sold out. Tickets for a 10 p.m. performance are $59, $69 and $79. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Martina McBride’s “The Joy of Christmas 2019” will be at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $39 to $149.50 and are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.
Sunny Sweeney's Dysfunctional Family Christmas Show is Thursday, Dec. 5, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.
Puddles Pity Party, an act that truly must be seen to be believed, is at Peoria's Monarch Music Hall on Friday, Dec. 6. The performer sings, and interacts with the audience silently. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range in price from $27 to $102. X Ambassadors play the venue on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $30 and $35. Tickets are available at monarchmusichall.com.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Champaign's Virginia Theatre. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range in price from $41.50 to $71.50. Tickets are available at the box office and at thevirginia.org.