PLAYING NOW: Luke Combs, Jason Boland and The Stragglers; 'Hyprov,' The Stray Cat - Lee Rocker, St. Olaf College Choir, JJ Grey and Mofro

Luke Combs performs at the Peoria Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Tickets start at $47. The Illusionists perform at the venue at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets range in price from $36 to $66. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

“Hyprov,” a combination of hypnosis and Improvisation, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Effingham Performance Center. The show features Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" and hypnotist Asad Mecci. Tickets are $47, $37 and $31. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

Jason Boland and The Stragglers play Springfield's Boondocks Pub on Friday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20 and are available at www.boondockspub.com.

The Stray Cat - Lee Rocker performs on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $40 and $30, $10 for students. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766. The Drifters’ rescheduled date at the venue is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Ticket holders will be able to use their original Jan. 18 tickets at this event. Remaining tickets are $20, $30 and $40, and $10 for students.