PLAYING NOW: Luke Combs, Jason Boland and The Stragglers; 'Hyprov,' The Stray Cat - Lee Rocker, St. Olaf College Choir, JJ Grey and Mofro

Luke Combs performs at the Peoria Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Tickets start at $47. The Illusionists perform at the venue at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets range in price from $36 to $66. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
“Hyprov,” a combination of hypnosis and Improvisation, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Effingham Performance Center. The show features Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" and hypnotist Asad Mecci. Tickets are $47, $37 and $31. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Jason Boland and The Stragglers play Springfield's Boondocks Pub on Friday, Feb. 7. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $20 and are available at www.boondockspub.com.
The Stray Cat - Lee Rocker performs on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $40 and $30, $10 for students. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766. The Drifters’ rescheduled date at the venue is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Ticket holders will be able to use their original Jan. 18 tickets at this event. Remaining tickets are $20, $30 and $40, and $10 for students.
The St. Olaf College Choir appears on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets are $35, $30 for senior citizens, $15 for students and $10 for youth. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
JJ Grey and Mofro perform on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $32. Robert Randolph and The Family Band perform Friday, Feb. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25,. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.