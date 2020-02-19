PLAYING NOW: Magic plus, Cirque FLIP Fabrique, Pink Floyd lasers, Blue Man Group, Paw Patrol (copy)

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts will be busy this week. The shows start on Friday, Feb. 21, with a performance by The Naked Magicians. As you might guess, it’s an 18-and-over event. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $75, $50, $40 and $30. On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Aquila Theatre’s production of “1984” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $25, $10 for students. “The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!” in 2: 30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $20 and $14. Family four-packs-plus are available. Call (309) 434-2777 for the family pack offer. The Choir of Man performs at the venue on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $20. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.