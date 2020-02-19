PLAYING NOW: Magic plus, Cirque FLIP Fabrique, Pink Floyd lasers, Blue Man Group, Paw Patrol (copy)

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts will be busy this week. The shows start on Friday, Feb. 21, with a performance by The Naked Magicians. As you might guess, it’s an 18-and-over event. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $75, $50, $40 and $30. On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Aquila Theatre’s production of “1984” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $25, $10 for students. “The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!” in 2: 30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. Tickets are $20 and $14. Family four-packs-plus are available. Call (309) 434-2777 for the family pack offer. The Choir of Man performs at the venue on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $20. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.
Cirque FLIP Fabrique performs on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are $35, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
The “Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular” will be presented on Friday, Feb. 21, at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Tickets for the 8 p.m. presentation are $25, $30 the day of the show. The Blue Man Group’s “Speechless Tour” arrives at the venue on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range in price for $24 to $125. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.
Brushville plays Bloomington's Castle Theatre at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $25 and $30. Pokey LaFarge plays the venue solo on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $22. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.
“Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will be presented three times at Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena. Performances are 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets start at $17. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
“Funny Business featuring Greg Hahn” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Effingham Performance Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $35 and are available by phone at (217) 540-2788.