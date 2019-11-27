PLAYING NOW: Pro wrestling, Static-X. Samantha Fish
Samantha Fish

Professional wrestling organization All Elite Wrestling has a show on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Champaign's State Farm Center. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event range in price from $20 to $80. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.

Static-X’s 20th anniversary tour for “Wisconsin Death Trip” is Sunday, Dec. 1 at the City Center in Champaign. Tickets are $27 and $35 and are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com.

Michael Palascak performs on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, at Mason City Limits Comedy Club. Both shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 and $16. For reservations, see www.mclimits.com.

Samantha Fish performs on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $17 and are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

