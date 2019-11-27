PLAYING NOW: Pro wrestling, Static-X. Samantha Fish

Professional wrestling organization All Elite Wrestling has a show on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Champaign's State Farm Center. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. event range in price from $20 to $80. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Static-X’s 20th anniversary tour for “Wisconsin Death Trip” is Sunday, Dec. 1 at the City Center in Champaign. Tickets are $27 and $35 and are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com.

Michael Palascak performs on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, at Mason City Limits Comedy Club. Both shows are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 and $16. For reservations, see www.mclimits.com.

Samantha Fish performs on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $17 and are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0