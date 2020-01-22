PLAYING NOW: Russian National Ballet; Darci Lynne Farmer; 'Sesame Street Live!;' Figure and Protohype; Grace Park; and more (copy)

Russian National Ballet’s production of “Sleeping Beauty” will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45, $35 and $25, $10 for students. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.
Ventriloquist and "America's Got Talent" winner Darci Lynne Farmer’s “Fresh Out of the Box Tour” lands at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance range in price from $29.75 to $99.75. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.
"Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" will be presented twice on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Peoria Civic Center. Performances are 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
Figure and Protohype share the bill on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $15 and $17, $20 the day of the performance.Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.
Seoul-based Brush Theatre's production of "Yao Yao" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Tickets are $25, $20 for senior citizens, $15 for students and $10 for youth. Violinist Grace Park performs at the venue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $58, $53 for senior citizens, $15 for students and $10 for youth. Shanghai Ballet presents “The Butterfly Lovers” at 7:30 p.m. on both Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $45, $40 for senior citizens, $15 for students and $10 for youth. Tickets are available at www.krannertcenter.com.
Mitchell Tenpenny plays Springfield's Boondocks Pub on Thursday, Jan. 30. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range in price from $20 to $79. Tickets are available at www.boondockspub.com.