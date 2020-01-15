PLAYING NOW: 'The Book of Mormon,' Jordan Davis, The Fab Four, The Drifters, Newsboys

A traveling Broadway version of "The Book of Mormon" lands in Peoria for a six-show stay starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23; 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25; and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets range in price from $26 to $122. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

Jordan Davis performs on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Springfield's Boondocks Pub. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $70 and $20, and are available at www.boondockspub.com.

Beatles tribute band The Fab Four plays on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Peoria Civic Center. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range in price from $31 to $56 and are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Drifters play at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $40, $30 and $20. Student tickets are $10. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the musical “Bandstand” will be presented at the venue. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $65, $55 and $45. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.