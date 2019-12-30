PLAYING NOW: The Henhouse Prowlers; Nick Jr. Live!

The Henhouse Prowlers perform on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. The event is a benefit for Boys and Girls Club, and a memorial to Zachary Hoeft, aka Zac Straw. Hoeft/Straw, a figure in the Bloomington, bluegrass scene, was murdered in Columbus, Ohio, in September. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.thecastletheatre.com .

“Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music” will be presented Tuesday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Showtime is 6 p.m. both days. Tickets range in price from $21.50 to $64.50. VIP packages are available. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone