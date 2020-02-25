PLAYING NOW: The Tap Pack, 'Hyprov,' The Choir of Man, Sierra Hull

The Tap Pack, a Rat Pack tribute, will appear on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45, $35, $25 and $10. “Hyprov,” a combination of hypnosis and Improvisation, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the venue. Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The show features Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" and hypnotist Asad Mecci. Tickets are $45, $35 and $25. Tickets are available at the box office, at www.artsblooming.org and at (309) 434-2766.

The University of Illinois School of Music performs "Cabaret" beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, at Urbana's Krannert Center. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Feb. 27 through March 7. There is an 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 performance as well. Tickets are $25, $15 for seniors and $10 for students, and are available at www.krannertcenter.com. The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra has announced the cancellation of its winter 2020 American tour, including its Krannert Center visit planned for Saturday, Feb. 29. The orchestra was unable to secure work authorization.

Sierra Hull performs on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Bloomington's Castle Theatre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $27 and are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

The Choir of Man performs on Wednesday, March 4, at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Range in price from $89 to $24. Tickets are available at the box office, uispac.com or by phone at (217) 206-6160 or 1-800-207-6960.

