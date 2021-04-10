Strasburg American Legion hosts Easter Egg Hunt

STRASBURG — Strasburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Annual Easter Egg Hunt was held on Saturday, April 3, at the Strasburg Park.

Over 89 children, toddlers through third grade, enjoyed “hunting” the various candies that had been scattered throughout the park. Prizes of stuffed bunnies had been donated by Dr. Will and Kathy Eckstein.

Parents and grandparents were in attendance, many who enjoyed finding the goodies years ago as this annual event has been in place for many, many years.

