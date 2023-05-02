DECATUR — Organizers of the inaugural Decatur First Friday hope to entice the community with entertainment and a colorful atmosphere.

The first monthly event will be Friday, May 5, at various downtown Decatur businesses.

“We are here to come together,” said organizer Lorena Milot. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors. Businesses supporting the arts. And the arts give back to the community.”

The theme for May will focus on Cinco de Mayo festivities, since the event will be held on the May 5 holiday. Evening hours will be determined by each business. Information is available on the Decatur First Friday Facebook page.

The trolley will drop off and pick up at various locations until 9 p.m. The original meeting location will be at the Decatur Civic Center with available parking.

Businesses and the city have begun working together to include shared decorations as well as trolley stops. However, unique items and features are part of each business and restaurant specialties.

Cindy Deadrick, owner of the Party Shop on North Main Street, has prepared decorations for the fellow downtown business owners who need a little help. “And we’re going to do some decorating ourselves,” she said.

The businesses often encourage the community to visit the downtown shops, restaurants and galleries in the evenings, Deadrick said.

“This is one way to do that,” she said. “So the First Fridays can become ingrained in their minds.”

The First Friday Gallery Walk was the original Downtown Decatur monthly event. The local galleries, including Gallery 510, the Decatur Arts Council, Blue Connection and the Art Market, will continue to take part in the festivities with new exhibits and meet-and-greets with the artists.

Decatur First Fridays information For more information about the participating First Friday Downtown Decatur businesses, visit the Decatur First Fridays Facebook page.

In the future, organizers will schedule local bands to perform on street corners near stores and restaurants. However, since the Lincoln Square Theater is also important to the downtown community, the May 5 concert will provide the entertainment. The show, featuring multi-instrumentalist Eliot Lewis, will also be a fundraiser for the venue. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

Lewis has performed on stages throughout the world. He was once a member of the Average White Band and Darryl Hall and John Oates’ band. Most recently, he was a reoccurring musician on the web series “Live from Darryl’s House.”

“I also have my own solo career,” he said. “I have a couple of different worlds that I live in.”

As well as being a versatile instrumentalist, Lewis has produced, written and recorded music. A variety of instruments, including guitar, bass and drums, will fill the Lincoln Square Theater stage. The concert will feature Lewis playing all of the instruments in his one-man show.

“It’s called a live looping show,” he said. “Where I’m using technology to record and build from scratch songs and arrangements live in front of an audience.”

Along with the new music, Lewis will perform songs from the original artists, such as Cheap Trick, Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren and others, that he has played with.

“I tell some stories about working with these artists,” Lewis said. “It’s got a lot of variety.”

Lewis understands his name isn’t as popular as the musicians he has played alongside.

“But that’s how I try to place myself,” he said. “I’m a musician who has had an amazingly wonderful career.”

The venues he has played have ranged from hundreds to thousands. “And I’ve loved every one of them,” Lewis said. “I make the best wherever I go.”

The musician said he understands the Lincoln Square Theater performances are crucial to the community.

“It is so important to our culture,” Lewis said. “Places with a lot of history should be valued. We don’t want that to go away.”

