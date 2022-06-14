Vintage Tractor Ramble to be held at Assumption farm

ASSUMPTION — The Vintage Tractor Ramble will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cypress Grove Brewing and Farm Store, 1414 N 2400 E. Road, Assumption.
The brewery will open at 11 a.m. serving beer, hard cider, soft drinks and water. Jamaican Jerk Chicken Food Truck will be serving food throughout the day.
Vintage tractors from throughout Central Illinois will be traveling between Assumption and Moweaqua for the event.
Visitors may have the opportunity to feed one of the farm's Belted Galloway cows. At 2 p.m., the tractors will travel to downtown Assumption.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CypressGroveBrewing.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR