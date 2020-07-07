WAGNER: We'll miss you, Bruno; thanks for the memories

Whatever it was that prompted Bruno the bear to pack up shop and begin his quest for love must have been a pretty steamy sales pitch.
In fact, it must have been a sales pitch worth walking more than 400 miles between four states that included a brief swim into Missouri before his journey ended at the long needle of the law. People flocked, gawked, took photos and admired the 350-pound bachelor — more aptly, Bear-chelor —who left Wisconsin in June.
We won’t ever know his true destination, or if his soulmate will forever be waiting for his arrival after he was tranquilized on Sunday after appearing in Wentzville, Mo. and cornered himself just north of Interstate 70, near highways 40 and 61 with roughly 400 onlookers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After cultivating a large social media following on his trip, spectators often crowed him like he was an airplane carrying a world-champion team back to its home airport. According to the Post-Dispatch, Bruno was taken to a "nearby area of suitable bear habitat outside this urban corridor," but didn't offer more specification.
It was an unceremonious end to a cross-state love tour that drew onlookers at every stop, particularly in the western portion of Illinois. When he got into or near a densely-populated area, the story felt as if it had no other ending. For everyone’s safety, Bruno couldn’t roam from bar to bar in downtown St. Louis or pass through busy interstates. Short of his destination — wherever that might have been — this was always the most likely conclusion to his increasingly public search of companionship.
Of course, we’ll always wonder what pulled him from Wisconsin and into Illinois, Iowa and Missouri; it’s part of the magic that drew people to his stops along the way, seemingly ignoring the blatantly obvious dangers in being around any bear, let alone a wild one.
We'll remember the sight of big Bruno trudging across highways with officers blocking the roads for him to safely pass or a video of him allegedly swimming across the Mississippi River. Nature stands no chance to slow the galloping giant on his pilgrimage of passion.
We hope he’s somewhere that he can exist safely and that place won’t end up being a cage for our own amusement.
His story was compelling and gave us something to invest in as we’ve longed for anything to invest in, especially something that wasn’t so divisive upon its mere mention. By this point, almost four months into social distancing and staying at home — for some of us, as much as we can — we’ve consumed almost all of the television available to us. We’ve followed the story of The Tiger King and binged new seasons of shows to their completion before they were a week old.
Then Bruno came into our lives as the hopeless romantic we all needed to root for between our arguing and bickering. Maybe he was simply a bear consumed by wanderlust. We can only hope the passion-fueled trip was part of a unique courtship we can't even begin to understand.
In the month of June, we needed to know Bruno. He deserved a better ending, to reach the destination he mapped out when his treacherous journey started.
Either way, thanks for the memories, Bruno.
Joey Wagner's favorite stories from 2019
Joey Wagner's favorite stories from 2019
Here are some of my favorite stories from 2019, most of which are about the successes of athletes through adversity. MacArthur's MyShaun Dozier got viral attention for his inspiring story; Pana receiver Wes Kile might be deaf, but that doesn't stop him on the football field or basketball court; Illinois running back Reggie Corbin, linebacker Dele Harding and tight end Justice Williams spent their time giving back and coaching youth football; Macon County boys basketball Player of the Year told us where he got his inspiration to play; and Portland Rosen got a special surprise at the final Forsyth Classic.
At birth, he was diagnosed with Thrombocytopenia-absent radius, better known as TAR Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects fewer than 1 in…
On nine Friday nights a year, and as many Saturdays as the Panthers can put together, Kile leaves his hearing aids in his locker and relies on…
Corbin and Illini wide receiver Justice Williams are each in their second season coaching in the Tuscola Flag Football program. Linebacker Del…
Ingram shared everything — a deep dive into the 2009 death of his brother, Jaylon Ingram, after a two-year battle with cancer that inspired Ja…
At Forsyth Classic, Portland Rosen gets surprise from her biggest fan — her father, who is battling ALS
It was the first time Rocket Rosen had seen his daughter, Portland Rosen, golf since September 2018 at the Garden City Charity Classic at Buff…
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!