WAGNER: We'll miss you, Bruno; thanks for the memories

It was an unceremonious end to a cross-state love tour that drew onlookers at every stop, particularly in the western portion of Illinois. When he got into or near a densely-populated area, the story felt as if it had no other ending. For everyone’s safety, Bruno couldn’t roam from bar to bar in downtown St. Louis or pass through busy interstates. Short of his destination — wherever that might have been — this was always the most likely conclusion to his increasingly public search of companionship.

Of course, we’ll always wonder what pulled him from Wisconsin and into Illinois, Iowa and Missouri; it’s part of the magic that drew people to his stops along the way, seemingly ignoring the blatantly obvious dangers in being around any bear, let alone a wild one.

We'll remember the sight of big Bruno trudging across highways with officers blocking the roads for him to safely pass or a video of him allegedly swimming across the Mississippi River. Nature stands no chance to slow the galloping giant on his pilgrimage of passion.

We hope he’s somewhere that he can exist safely and that place won’t end up being a cage for our own amusement.