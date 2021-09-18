Watch now: Arts in Central Park returns to Decatur

DECATUR — While on her way to work this past week, Dawn Frazier said she was keeping an eye on all the tents being set up in Central Park and was excited to learn that Arts in Central Park returned this year.

“This is actually our second year coming out since 2019,” Frazier said, with her son Owen and daughter Hazel. “They enjoyed it last time we were here and we’ve been visiting all the little tents with crafts as well as the Kids ArtShop.”

With items priced from $3 to $5 apiece, Frazier said Owen used his own money to buy Hazel a portrait after she was stung by a bee.

Owen said it was because he thought his sister was “brave” for dealing with the pain.

Community members gathered throughout the park Saturday as local artists showcased their talents for the annual Arts in Central Park event.

“We were excited about doing it this year,” said Kim Fouse, Decatur Area Arts Council administrative director. “We have artists who have been here in the past and the turnout from the community is amazing.”

Hosted by the council, the fall art event started Friday and continues through Sunday. It is open to the public, and there is no admission charge.

Fouse said the festival acts as an opportunity to support local artists through exposure and sales of their products.

Approximately 50 vendors were present at the event, with artwork ranging from blown glass, paintings, metal sculptures, jewelry, pottery and other unique items, Fouse said.

Guests were also invited to play on colorful upright pianos that were painted by local artists and placed in the four corners of the park.

“People need a way to deal with their emotions and this is therapeutic,” said Gail Fyke, an assistant professor in nursing at Millikin University and director of the Public Painted Pianos Project in Macon County. ”You don’t have to be able to play; you just need to be inspired by it.”

Fyke said her goal is to bring joy and a therapeutic effect with music as well as researching the benefits of music during a period of recovery.

The idea came about two years ago during a visit to New York City when her son, Austin, went through various therapies as part of his surgical recovery. While there, she noticed a poster promoting the Sing for Hope initiative, one of New York City’s largest public art projects, Frazier said.

Other guests included vendors like Lucy Brownlee, who paints American sceneries and auto portraits, implementing vintage windows and shadow boxes to create a three-dimensional effect.

Brownlee, who also is a member of the Decatur Area Arts Council, said it’s important for artists to show up for local art shows and have conversations with community members about their tastes and interests.

“We need to lift the arts up,” Brownlee said. “It’s way more important than making sales this weekend. It’s about keeping people in love with art and interested in keeping our arts council.”

