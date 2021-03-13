Watch now: Decatur's St. Patrick's Day Parade brings back the fun times

“That is the nice thing about it,” she said about the ride. “That’s the only plus.”

Warnick said she was willing to take the necessary precautions, including wearing her mask, but she would rather be walking and greeting the parade-goers.

“I’m just happy we’re having a parade,” she said.

Warnick said she is already looking forward to next year’s parade.

“We’ll do something,” she said. “Maybe even have the costumes out, (people dressed in) the shake, the fries and the burger.”

By Friday afternoon, Wrigley had the parade planned and arranged. He was in the same situation last year, only to cancel the event two days before the kickoff.

“We had everything diagrammed and laid out,” he said. “It was a hard call, but it seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was one of the first community events to cancel last year because of COVID-19, a deadly virus that had made its way around the world.

“We were the first to cancel and the first to come back,” Wrigley said about the event.