Watch now: Decatur's St. Patrick's Day Parade brings back the fun times

Watch now: Decatur St. Patrick's Day Parade 2021 video collection
DECATUR — Dressed in green and gold clothing and accessories to match, sisters Teresa Ziegler, 58, and Sandra Etherton, 60, each brought a grandchild to the Decatur Downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.
As an Irish family, they wanted to celebrate by catching candy and waving to the parade participants.
“We’re ready to get out and do stuff,” Etherton said.
“And to get back to normal,” Ziegler said.
Decatur’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off Saturday morning passing downtown’s Central Park with the crowds ready for the excitement.
The energy throughout the parade route may have been generated because last year’s event was one of the first community festivities canceled due to the pandemic.
The sisters remember being disappointed last year’s parade was canceled, but they said Saturday’s parade was one of their favorites.
“This parade has been awesome,” Etherton said. “It’s been better than any I’ve seen in a long time.”
“More people are participating,” Ziegler said. “And everybody’s just ready to get out and start enjoying the kickoff to spring.”
Saturday’s temperatures provided a slight nip in the air, but that didn’t cool the excitement.
As an added precaution, the parade was lined with participants in various vehicles, instead of walking and greeting parade-goers. Organizations and individuals in the parade included the animal shelter, politicians, pageant winners, schools and veterans.
“Mostly pickup trucks and cars decorated for St. Patrick’s Day with people hollering and yelling, playing music and dressed up,” said organizer Jim Wrigley.
The only walkers invited to participate in the parade were members of the local Elks Club carrying the large American flag.
Rachel Warnick owns the Steak-N-Shake restaurant on Pershing Road. She decorated her car with signage and a car-hop tray with a fake milkshake and food attached to the driver’s window.
The car was driven down the parade route while Warnick and her passengers threw candy to others waiting along Franklin and Water Streets.
“That is the nice thing about it,” she said about the ride. “That’s the only plus.”
Warnick said she was willing to take the necessary precautions, including wearing her mask, but she would rather be walking and greeting the parade-goers.
“I’m just happy we’re having a parade,” she said.
Warnick said she is already looking forward to next year’s parade.
“We’ll do something,” she said. “Maybe even have the costumes out, (people dressed in) the shake, the fries and the burger.”
By Friday afternoon, Wrigley had the parade planned and arranged. He was in the same situation last year, only to cancel the event two days before the kickoff.
“We had everything diagrammed and laid out,” he said. “It was a hard call, but it seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was one of the first community events to cancel last year because of COVID-19, a deadly virus that had made its way around the world.
“We were the first to cancel and the first to come back,” Wrigley said about the event.
Kelly Wrigley was the security guard for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal, Finnegan Wrigley.
The 11-month-old boy, dressed as a leprechaun for the event, needed the support of his mother while he rode in the back of the convertible car. Finnegan was given the distinctive honor because the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade was prepared in a short amount of time.
“And because he’s a Wrigley,” Kelly Wrigley said.
Jim Wrigley is Finnegan’s grandfather. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and cancellation, the organizer waited to name the grand marshal.
“We decided at the last minute we were going to do it,” Kelly Wrigley said.
Saturday’s parade was a success, according to Etherton and Ziegler. However, Etherton admits she was not optimistic when she learned the parade would be filled with mostly vehicles.
“I wondered if it was even worth going to,” she said. “But I’m glad we did.”
Along with the decorated vehicles and participants, another attraction to the parade was the amount of candy parade-goers retrieved.
“This is better than Halloween,” Etherton said.
“I thought I might have to get a second bag,” Ziegler said.
From the archives: St. Patrick's Day in Decatur
Holy Family St. Patrick's Dance
183rd St. Patrick's Day Parade
Green River
Parade Day
St. Patrick's Day Celebration
St. Patrick's Day Blarney Lines
St. Patrick's Day Party Hour
Knights of Columbus members at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Irish Wave
The Pat Nolan family is celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Bit o' drizzle doesn't dampen spirit
The joyous Irish in the second annual St. Patrick's Day parade
The Nolan clan in their St. Patrick's Day best
St. Patrick's Day
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR