Watch now: Devon on Tap brings brews, food and music to Decatur lakefront

DECATUR — After a hot and humid week, couples and guests enjoyed their Saturday afternoon with cold local brews and music along Lake Decatur.

“We like to visit different breweries and see what they have to offer,” said David Dorn, who visited the lake with his wife, Anne. “This is a great place to try the local stuff, see what they have to offer and just try different things.”

The Decatur Parks Foundation and Decatur Area Arts Council joined forces to debut the Devon on Tap Decatur Craft Beer and Music Festival on Saturday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St.

The festival featured locally crafted beers from Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company, Golden Fox Brewing and a plethora of other regional breweries, including from Bloomington, Champaign and Springfield.

Andrew Boyd, brewery manager at Golden Fox Brewing, said it was a new experience for everyone taking part, and he hopes the festival can continue in the future to help local breweries gain exposure.

“A lot of brewers and their workers are out here just enjoying themselves for the first time this year,” said Karalee Misner, director of marketing and communications for the Decatur Parks Foundation. “We’re giving them the opportunity to grow awareness for their brands.”

Misner said the inaugural festival raised funds for programs and future projects of both the parks foundation and the arts council.

She said the event was first planned for 2020, but they had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The arts council — which used to host a beer festival in front of the Madden Arts Center — was approached by the parks foundation to combine their efforts to put on a bigger festival in a larger space.

Food trucks were lined in front of the lake on Saturday while live music played on stage, with performances by local artists including William Marsala, Lady Luck, Silver Lake and Imagine That.

“We brought the experience to the table,” said Kim Fouse, administrative director of the Decatur Area Arts Council. “We didn’t think we needed two Decatur craft brewery festivals, so we joined forces and found the perfect spot here.”

Working their way down the various beer tents, Anne and David Dorn said it was their first time visiting the amphitheater and they were surprised to see the amount of local representation for local businesses.

“It’s a little warm, but they did a nice job setting it up,” Anne said. “It’s also good to be able to get out during COVID.”

Others, like Rachel and David Themar, said they came across the festival via Facebook and decided check it out after the miserably hot weather this past week.

“We’ve only tried four beers so far and the day is still young,” David said. “We need more beer."

